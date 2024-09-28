Texas Rangers Rookies Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter Vying For Rotation Spots Next Spring
ANAHEIM — The Vandy Boys are done and preparing for 2025.
Texas Rangers rookie pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker — previously teammates at Vanderbilt — were optioned for the final three games of the season since neither would be available. They both pitched on Thursday in Oakland, with Rocker starting and going 4 1/3 innings and Leiter closing it with 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Both will enter spring training next February with ample opportunity to earn spots in the Rangers' 2025 rotation, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.
The Rangers called up right-handers Marc Church and Daniel Robert from Triple-A Round Rock for the depth for the three-game finale against the Los Angeles Angels.
Additionally, Ezequiel Duran was activated from the paternity leave list and started in left field Friday night. Duran and his wife welcomed Samuel Duran on Tuesday. He was born six pounds, 13 ounces, and 20 inches long. Outfielder Sandro Fabian, who was 0 for 5 over three games with Texas, was optioned to the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League Rangers.
It's Church's first time in the Majors. He missed nearly four months this season with a right shoulder strain before returning in August. Church, 23, impressed the organization with a very good spring training. He had a 3.22 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 22 1.3 innings with Round Rock. He was an 18th round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of North Atlanta High School in Georgia. This is Robert's second Rangers stint. The 30-year-old was with the club from July 8-20.
Leiter and Rocker, both 24, made their MLB debuts in 2024. Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, has progressed over nine appearances, including six starts and three out of the bullpen. Rocker was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft. He had Tommy John surgery in May 2023 and returned this summer. He dominated during stints in the Double and Triple-A before making his MLB debut on Sept. 12.
