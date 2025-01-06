Texas Rangers Linked to Best Reliever Available in MLB Free Agency
The Texas Rangers are likely waiting to hear what Kirby Yates plans to do.
Reports have suggested there's mutual interest from both sides to get a deal done, but he remains on the market.
The Rangers don't want to get caught in the middle of this situation. If the veteran right-hander is looking for other opportunities on the market, whether it be due to money or anything else, Texas has to do what's best for the team.
There are many relievers available since that market has yet to heat up, but that could be because of a potential Rangers target.
Tanner Scott, the best reliever available, hasn't picked a new team yet.
He was unhittable for much of the 2024 campaign and is set to get a $50-plus million deal according to most predictions and reports.
His price could be the issue, with Jim Bowden of The Athletic reporting that teams want his number to drop before signing him.
The former executive believes he's a fit for the Boston Red Sox, predicting he'd sign there, but added Texas as a potential landing spot.
"The most-impactful closer on the market has yet to sign and teams are lining up for him but waiting for the asking price to drop. The Red Sox are the clear front-runners for Scott ... Red Sox manager Alex Cora prefers a single closer and Scott is the best one available ... Other possible destinations include the Dodgers, Rangers and Diamondbacks."
Bowden later added that Yates' market might be controlled by Scott, writing that a reunion with him and the Rangers is still a possibility.
"Yates might have to wait until Scott signs, then get with one of the teams that misses out on him. A return to the Rangers is possible," he wrote.
Whether it's Yates, Scott, or both, Texas is looking to improve its bullpen, and that's all the team might need to do to get back into contention.
Adding another starter could be in the works, too, but bullpen help is needed.
The Rangers have added a few impact players this winter, and they could be a threat in the American League if they stay healthy and add Scott or bring back Yates.
Who they'd rather have is tough to determine.
Yates was incredible last year and will be much cheaper than Scott, but Scott, is younger and better.
His price will be drastically different, which could affect what Texas does.