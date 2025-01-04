Proposed Texas Rangers Trade Lands Elite Right-Handed Reliever
The Texas Rangers could use another bullpen arm or two, depending on what Kirby Yates does in free agency.
The Rangers are interested in re-signing the right-hander, and with the expectation of him not being too expensive, he might be the best option available.
Yates has been a tough player to evaluate over the past few campaigns.
In 2018 and 2019, he was one of the better relievers in Major League Baseball. His career was derailed by injuries after that, causing his numbers to look drastically different.
From 2020 to 2023, the 37-year-old threw in just 71 2/3 innings, missed the entire 2021 season, and posted a 4.02 ERA.
Fast forward to the last campaign, and Yates was as dominant as ever, posting a 1.17 ERA and striking out 85 hitters in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
Texas re-signing him would bring some worries about him regressing, but if he's anything of what he was in 2024, the Rangers' closing situation would be in a good position.
However, Yates is still on the market, and even if there's interest from Texas, it's a bit worrisome that neither side has yet figured out a deal. At the very least, they have to be careful the veteran doesn't get a better offer from a different club.
There are different paths for them to pursue to shore up their bullpen.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes the Rangers could be the best landing spot for Ryan Helsley in a trade, giving this relief staff a major boost.
His proposal would send Alejandro Osuna and Mitch Bratt to the St. Louis Cardinals.
"The two-time All-Star has a 1.83 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 12.1 K/9 since the start of 2022. Save for maybe Emmanuel Clase, he has been the best reliever in the game, and he could be headed for a huge contract next offseason if he delivers the goods again in 2025. That part is a matter for another day, though. For now, he could be one heck of a one-year band-aid solution to the Rangers' need for a closer, which might be the missing link that makes them the AL West favorites and the top challenger to the Yankees in the American League."
Osuna is Texas' No. 16 prospect while Bratt comes in at No. 17, according to MLB.com.
Moving these two wouldn't be a bad deal for Helsley, who was among the top relievers in baseball last season.
If they re-sign Yates, he'd have to take a different role if they were to add Helsley, too.
Having this duo in the eighth and ninth inning would be scary, perhaps giving the Rangers the best duo in baseball.