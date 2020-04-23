VIDEO: Texas Rangers Live Bullpen Sessions From Spring Training in Surprise Pt. 1

Are you missing baseball? Don't feel alone because there's millions of people missing it too.

InsideTheRangers.com covered Texas Rangers spring training in February and filmed live bullpen sessions from our time at the team's complex in Surprise, Arizona.

Live bullpen sessions are fun to watch. You get to see many different matchups that include players that will make the major league roster, players that won't make it, and some prospects who are participating in their first major league camps (like the team's No. 2 prospect Sam Huff).

While watching, take what you see with a grain of salt. At this point in the spring, games hadn't started yet, so batters were still getting their timing down while pitchers were still in the beginning stages of getting ramped up for the season.

This doesn't replace what we would normally be getting this time of year. Right now the Rangers would be wrapping up a two-game series in Philadelphia and getting ready to come home for a six-game homestand against Seattle and Oakland. While we can't provide coverage for game that aren't happening, we can provide baseball content from our coverage at spring training.

This will be the first of a two-part series. Enjoy!

Taylor Guerrieri vs Ronald Guzman

Taylor Guerrieri vs Rougned Odor

James Jones vs Greg Bird

James Jones vs Danny Santana

Joe Barlow vs Nick Solak

