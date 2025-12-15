Rangers Free Agent Slugger Reportedly Finalizing Deal With Phillies

The Texas Rangers are working on making offseason adjustments to their roster, but as any franchise can relate to, each move comes with some level of uncertainty. However, there isn't always time to second-guess decisions.

As of Dec. 15, the Rangers have reportedly lost one of their former World Series heroes to the Philadelphia Phillies. Multiple reports state that outfielder Adolis García is finalizing a deal with the franchise, making it clear that he may not have a future with Texas.

García in Process of Finalizing Deal

According to MLB reporter Francys Romero, García is now in the process of finalizing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Phillies. Having spent the past six seasons with the Rangers, losing the key outfielder will leave a noticeable gap in the field and at the plate.

Further reported by Romero, García will mark the first position player born in Cuba who will wear a Philadelphia jersey since 1983, when Tony Pérez was actively playing.

BREAKING: Cuban OF Adolis García and the Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a one-year, $10 million contract, pending a physical, per sources.



Adolis will look to contribute on a contending team and return to his 2023 offensive production, when he was named ALCS MVP. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 15, 2025

At the time of this writing, the franchise has yet to officially announce the signing. However, all signs seem to be pointing toward this move. While acquiring such a strong hitter is great news for the Phillies, mixed emotions fill the air for Texas fans.

Prior to landing in Texas, García played for the St. Louis Cardinals, where he slashed .118/.118/.176 through 21 games, recording one RBI along the way. Throughout his career, he has slashed .237/.293/.441 with 141 homers and 459 RBIs across 766 games.

However, earlier in the offseason, the Rangers decided to non-tender the 32-year-old, immediately sending him into free agency. This was largely a result of his dramatic drop in performance in recent years, causing worry to flood the team.

In 2023, he recorded a shocking .836 OPS, but in 2024 and 2025, he amassed .684 and .665, respectively. Of course, his 2023 performance was a major boost to the franchise, ultimately guiding the ball club to the World Series, where they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks and clinched the prestigious title.

García will remain a significant piece of Rangers' history, but it looks like he is closing this chapter and starting a new one in Philadelphia. Although his performance hasn't been stunning the past two seasons, perhaps a change in scenery is what he needs moving forward. This would certainly work out in the Phillies' favor, but it could leave Texas filled with regret.

