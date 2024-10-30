Texas Rangers Lose Another Coach As Chicago White Sox Set To Hire Will Venable As Next Manager
The Texas Rangers have lost another coach.
Will Venable, the Rangers assistant manager the past two seasons, has been named the Chicago White Sox manager, according to an MLB.com report.
Venable is set to be announced as the White Sox's 44th manager, according to MLB.com's Scott Merkin, who reports a White Sox source confirmed the hire late Tuesday evening.
Venable turned 42 on Tuesday.
The Rangers lost hitting coach Tim Hyers last week when he took the same job with the Atlanta Braves. Hyers had been with the club since 2022.
Venable, a Princeton graduate who played basketball and baseball there, played 11 Major League seasons, most with the San Diego Padres, the club that drafted him in the seventh round of the 2005 draft.
He played with the Rangers in the final two months of the 2015 season after being acquired in an August trade with the Padres that sent minor league catcher Marcus Greene Jr. and a player to be named later to San Diego.
He retired from playing after the 2016 season and was a coach for the Chicago Cubs from 2018-2020 and the Boston Red Sox from 2021-2022.
He was named the Rangers' assistant manager in November 2022.
"Will is highly regarded within the game, and I am very happy to have him on the staff as we prepare for the 2023 season," Bochy said in a release when Venable was hired on Nov. 16, 2022. "Will has acquired extensive coaching experience in a short period of time since his playing career ended, and that experience will be invaluable to me as we work to build a winning environment in Texas."
