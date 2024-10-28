Chicago White Sox Continue To Covet Texas Rangers Associate Manager Will Venable, Per Report

Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers manager-in-waiting Will Venable continues to draw interest from clubs looking for a manager.

Jun 3, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers associate manager Will Venable (83) watches from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Venable fills in as acting manager for manager Bruce Bochy (not pictured) who misses game due to person reasons. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Bruce Bochy's Texas Rangers coaching staff has been an attractive destination for MLB teams with roles to fill.

Associate manager Will Venables is being pursued by the Chicago White Sox, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The Sox are looking for a manager after losing 121 games in 2024.

Venable, who turns 42 on Tuesday, has been with the Rangers for the past two seasons and has served as Bochy's second in command. For the past two years, Venables took over managerial duties any time Bochy was ejected from a game.

"No word it’s done or close yet, or even that he’s certain to accept if offered," Heyman reported on social media Sunday evening.

Venables has been a candidate for other jobs before, including declining an offer to interview for the New York Mets manager's job during the Rangers' postseason run in 2023.

Venables isn't the only Rangers coach the White Sox have shown interest in. Bench coach and offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker was a candidate but the Dallas Morning News reported last week that he will remain with Texas.

Rangers hitting coach Tim Hyer left for the same job with the Atlanta Braves last week.

Venables, who has a great reputation around the league and inside the Rangers clubhouse, has been perceived as the Rangers manager-in-waiting. Bochy, 69, is about to start the third and final year of his current contract with the club. Bochy has made it clear that he doesn't foresee managing deep into his 70s.

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

