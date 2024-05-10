Texas Rangers Make Move in MLB Power Rankings
The Texas Rangers are back in first place in what’s become a two-team race in the American League West. Despite a rash of injuries, especially in the pitching department, the reigning World Series champions are in a solid position.
And also climbing in the latest MLB Power Rankings from ESPN. The panel of baseball experts who decided the rankings have the Rangers checking in at No. 7, which is up to spots from last week.
ESPN zeroed on Texas’ iron man:
One thing about Rangers standout Marcus Semien: You know he'll be there. As a leadoff hitter who never misses a game, Semien topped the AL in plate appearances in four of five seasons from 2019 to 2023, and he heads that leaderboard once again. So far at the plate this season, his numbers have been right at his career averages, with a bit of a shortfall in walks the only thing that stands out. In the field, however, Semien is building a strong case for what would be his second career Gold Glove, after earning his first when he played second base for Toronto in 2021. According to Fangraphs' DEF metric, which combines the results of the leading defensive evaluation systems, Semien easily leads the majors -- among all positions -- with 7.6 runs above average.- ESPN
The Seattle Mariners are 1.5 games behind Texas in the AL West and No. 11 in the power rankings, a drop of four spots. The rest of the division is hanging out in the basement: Houston Astros (22), Oakland Athletics (24) and Los Angeles Angels (27).
You can follow Art Garcia on X @ArtGarcia92.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.