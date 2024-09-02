Texas Rangers' Max Scherzer Headed To Las Vegas For Rehab Start
ARLINGTON — Max Scherzer is heading for Las Vegas to make a rehab start with the Triple-A Round Rock Express on Saturday.
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters on Monday before their series opener with the New York Yankees.
Scherzer threw a live batting practice session before the game, with two up/downs and tossed about 45 pitches. Barring any final setbacks, Scherzer may have one more light throwing session at mid-week before traveling with the Express to face the Aviators.
Scherzer will pitch in Triple-A because another injured Rangers starter, Jacob deGrom, is expected to start at Double-A Frisco on Saturday. deGrom said he was an “option” to start for the Rangers on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, but Bochy said that was unlikely.
Scherzer said he felt great after the outing and the mechanical adjustment he made to work around the never pain that set him back last month is working as he had hoped.
“Max looked good,” Bochy said. “He felt good. He said, ‘Man, I just feel like it all feels like it should at this point.”
Bochy also said any throwing sessions during the week would be up to Scherzer.
The three-time Cy Young winner, who has battled injuries all season, threw a bullpen session on Friday and told reporters on Saturday that he felt great. He also said that the issue that scratched him from a recent start was a nerve issue and that his current mechanics were causing the pain, which had never happened before. He also said that two MRIs revealed no damage in his shoulder or arm.
He began experimenting with the arm slot a few days ago. He said he’s used the arm slot before, but usually because he was seeing a flattening of his pitches. This time, it helped solve the nerve pain issue.
The live batting practice was the final step before a rehab start.
“It’s been incredibly frustrating,” he said. “I just want to get out there and pitch. I want to compete. I don’t want to sit on the bench.”