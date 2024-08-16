'I Can Still Pitch at a High Level.' Texas Rangers Ace Max Scherzer Has No Itch to Retire
ARLINGTON — Max Scherzer threw a 25-pitch bullpen session and expects to ramp up to 40 pitches with another session on Sunday as he returns from right shoulder fatigue.
The Texas Rangers' three-time Cy Young winner who turned 40 two weeks ago, says he's pain free. He's eligible to return from injured list when his arm is ready.
"I've got to ramp back up, throw a bullpen on Sunday, and then we'll see where I'm at and make decisions after that," Scherzer said before Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. "It took me a week longer to get over this fatigue and I got through it. Now, I'm getting back on the mound and the good thing was it wasn't too much time. I'm definitely a couple of [steps] before I can get back into a game."
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy liked what he saw.
"He used everything, all his pitches. He's letting it go," Bochy said. "It was a good day for him. Next step, we will wait till tomorrow, as always. I think he's in a good spot with where he's at physically now So it's just a matter getting ready to pitch."
Scherzer had back surgery in December and missed spring training while recovering. His return was delayed again in April when a nerve issue in his right wrist and then his right arm forced him to rest. He doesn't view his health issues in 2024 as issues with his arm. Scherzer, who is earning $12.5 million in 2024, will be a free agent when the season is over.
"My shoulder and my arm, for the most part, feel really good," he said. "When I throw a baseball, it's not like I have a general problem with my arm. Everything feels good. I was trying to basically do spring training in the middle of season. I've never done that before. I was kind of flying blind and trying to understand what I can and can't do and my arm got a little over extended in that process. So, you learn from it, move on and build back up and get ready to go."
Is the future first-ballot Baseball Hall of Famer thinking about retirement because of the health issues?
"No, not in that regard, because I've been able to go out there and compete, but I haven't been fully myself," Scherzer said. "Even when I've been out there competing, I still feel I can pitch at a high level. There are still things I can do with the baseball that I can pitch at a high level with."
For example, Scherzer said, entering the 2024 season he focused on improving his slider, which had gotten flat. He called it very good this year. He has a 3.89 ERA in 39 1/3 innings since his initial return on June 23.
"I still see myself being able to compete at a high level and be able to help the team win," he said. "I still want to compete and go out there and still do this."
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.