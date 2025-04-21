Texas Rangers Mentioned as Trade Destination for Washington Nationals All-Star
The Texas Rangers have relied heavily on their pitching staff in the early going of the 2025 MLB regular season, helping get the team off to a wonderful start.
With a 12-8 record entering play on Saturday, the Rangers were holding onto first place in the American League West. Once their offense begins to heat up, which it has been showing signs of in recent games, they are going to be tough to slow down.
The shakiest part of the team remains their bullpen, which has produced several solid contributors in the early going.
A revamped group that lost Kirby Yates, David Robertson, Jose Leclerc and Andrew Chafin this offseason has more than held their own.
Chris Young and the front office did a wonderful job restocking the cupboard with relievers who are filling key roles.
Luke Jackson has been the go-to player for Bruce Bochy in save situations and he has gotten the job done, going 6-for-6 in his opportunities.
Chris Martin and trade acquisition Robert Garcia have both been excellent. They have one save apiece with 1.93 and 2.00 ERAs, respectively. Through 18.1 innings, they have struck out 22 batters.
Hoby Milner, another free agent signing, has a 2.16 ERA through his first 8.1 innings with nine strikeouts. Another addition, Shawn Armstrong, has a 3.38 ERA across his first 8.0 innings with 11 strikeouts.
Jacob Webb has a 3.48 ERA and 0.677 WHIP in his first 10.1 innings of action.
All of the additions have met or exceeded expectations, an incredibly encouraging sign in the early going, given how many question marks surrounded the group entering the season.
Alas, despite the strong start, the Rangers are a team that should be very active ahead of the trade deadline, looking to bolster their end-of-game mix.
Jackson is the only member of the bullpen who has had double-digit saves in his career, coming into the campaign. He has done a great job thus far, but it wouldn’t hurt to add another experienced option to their relief staff.
One player whom Texas should be keeping close tabs on is Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals.
The Rangers could have signed him as a free agent this past winter, since he was one of the most established end of game options in free agency, but they went in a different direction.
Finnegan could be one of the most sought after relief pitchers on the trade market this season with the Nationals not expected to be contenders.
He has been excellent thus far, going a perfect 7-for-7 in save opportunities after closing the door on the Colorado Rockies on Saturday afternoon.
Finnegan has a strong 2.08 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 8.2 innings. The improved strikeout rate and limiting of home runs are both the kind of improvements needed for him to be viewed as a top tier closer.
He would certainly look good in a Rangers uniform helping the team during high-leverage situations.