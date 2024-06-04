Texas Rangers Minor League Pitchers, Including Johnny Cueto, Win Weekly MiLB Honors
Two Texas Rangers minor leaguers — one a long-time Major League veteran and another working his way up the prospect ladder — were named league pitcher of the week for May 27-June 2.
Johnny Cueto, the 16-year Major League veteran who signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers in April, was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week after his performance with Triple-A Round Rock.
Against El Paso on Thursday the 38-year-old right-hander pitched a quality start in the 6-3 victory, as he threw six innings, giving up three hits and two walks. He struck out six and didn’t give up a run.
In four starts with the Rangers in the minors, Cueto is 1-0 with a 2.50 ERA. Per Rangers Today, Cueto had an option in his contract that allowed him to explore free agency if he wasn’t recalled by the Rangers. But, for now, he intends to stay with the Express.
The Rangers got Nathan Eovaldi and Dane Dunning back from injuries in the last week and are hopeful that Jon Gray can return soon.
Alejandro Rosario, the Rangers’ fifth-round pick in last year’s draft, was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week with the Down East Wood Ducks.
He struck out 11 hitters, a new career high, in a start against Fredericksburg on Saturday. He claimed the win with six scoreless innings. He gave up one hit and threw just 66 pitches.
In his first pro season, Rosario is 2-2 with a 1.44 ERA entering this week. He’s allowed just five earned runs in 31 1/3 innings, striking out 49 and walking five in seven starts. He is second in the Carolina League with 14.07 strikeouts per nine innings.