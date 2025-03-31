Texas Rangers Newest Slugger Predicted To Produce Monster Power Numbers
One of the goals the Texas Rangers had over this past offseason was to find some upgrades for their lineup in the power department.
There were a lot of disappointing facets of the team in 2024, as injuries ran rampant. But it was surprising to see the offense fall off as much as it did, with the Rangers finishing below the league average across the board.
It certainly didn’t seem to be from a lack of talent, with Texas having established veteran All-Stars such as shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and right fielder Adolis Garcia anchoring the group.
Catcher Jonah Heim and third baseman Josh Jung have All-Star nods on their resumes already. Left fielder Wyatt Langford is going to start racking them up soon, too. Josh Smith was a Silver Slugger in 2024.
Counting on a bounce-back from the team would not have been a strategy many people argued against, given how good the team looks on paper.
But Chris Young wanted to ensure his team had everything needed to succeed on the field, and infusing some power was one of the things on his to-do list.
He knocked that goal out of the park when he acquired Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins to take over at first base. He then signed Joc Pederson in free agency to handle the bulk of at-bats as designated hitter.
Entering his third full year as a Major League player, Burger will be taking over as the everyday starter at first base in place of Nathaniel Lowe, who was traded to the Washington Nationals in exchange for relief pitcher Robert Garcia.
Burger has already established himself as a premier power threat, hitting 34 home runs in his first full season as a big leaguer with the Chicago White Sox and Marlins and hitting another 29 last year.
His 5.3% home run rate is well above the league average of 3.1%, providing legitimate pop to the order and lengthening it as well.
It would not be a stretch to believe that the Rangers have the best 1-through-9 in the MLB.
Now that Burger is playing for a team that calls a historically hitter-friendly ballpark home, he is in line for some more monster power numbers.
Tyler Kepner of The Athletic (subscription required) has shared a bold prediction for Burger's performance this season, believing that he will set a new career-high in home runs that will cause a new food item to be introduced.
“New first baseman Jake Burger slams a career-high 40 home runs, inspiring the chefs at Globe Life Field to their most popular culinary creation since the Boomstick: The Jake Burger,” Kepner wrote.
There is actually room for improvement in his power numbers since the slugger doesn’t hit fly balls at the rate expected from someone who has hit as many home runs as him.
His 26.1% is basically league average, so if he bumps number closer to 30% like he did in 2024 at 28.3%, 40 home runs is certainly within reach.