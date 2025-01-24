Texas Rangers Not Amongst Teams That Attended Their Former Pitcher's Pro Day
The Texas Rangers' pitching staff had a lot of defections this offseason, as several key pieces from the 2024 roster hit free agency.
In the bullpen, all of the veterans with late-game experience hit the open market; Jose Leclerc, Andrew Chafin, David Robertson and Kirby Yates.
To this point, Chafin and Robertson remain free agents, while Leclerc landed with the Athletics and Yates was the latest to join the Los Angeles Dodgers superteam.
From the starting rotation, Andrew Heaney and Max Scherzer both had expiring contracts.
With only a month until Spring Training gets underway, they also remain free agents with markets that haven’t been too hot.
It will be interesting to see what kind of offers Scherzer receives coming off an underwhelming and injury-plagued campaign.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner made only nine starts in 2024, throwing 43.1 innings with 40 strikeouts, recording a 3.95 ERA and 1.154 WHIP.
With 30 starts being made only once in the last six campaigns, it is fair to wonder how much he has left in the tank as he is beginning to show some wear-and-tear with his inability to stay healthy.
Despite his level of performance last year, there seems to be a good amount of interest in the future Hall of Famer around the league.
As shared by Pat Ragazzo of On SI, Scherzer threw in front of representatives from teams earlier this week at a pro day held at Cressey Sports Performance. The MLB insider shared that eight teams were present; not among them were the Rangers.
It was the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox who were present at the session.
Two of those teams, the Mets and Dodgers, he has pitched for previously in his career. New York is reportedly open to a reunion, added Ragazzo.
The Blue Jays are another team to keep an eye on, as they have been in contact with the pitcher already this winter.
At this stage in his career, the eight-time All-Star will likely only receive a one-year deal. Something in the ballpark of $15 million, which his former teammate Justin Verlander received from the San Francisco Giants, is probably what he can expect to earn as well.
Reports have also surfaced that teams were showing interest in him as a relief pitcher, but that isn’t something he is interested in doing at this time.