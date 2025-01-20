Reunion Between Texas Rangers and Hall of Famer Unlikely as Blue Jays Close In
The Texas Rangers were listed as a potential landing spot for future MLB Hall of Famer Max Scherzer this winter in what would have been a reunion between the two sides.
Scherzer arrived in Arlington, Texas during the 2023 MLB trade deadline from the New York Mets, just months before the Rangers' Cinderella-type run to their first franchise World Series championship.
He spent much of his time with Texas on the IR with various back and shoulder injuries, but by all accounts, the 40-year-old is now healthy and ready to go.
When healthy, Scherzer was effective during his time with the Rangers over the last 18 months.
In 88.1 innings pitched with Texas, the righty posted a 3.57 ERA with a 1.053 WHIP, more than effective which would still place him near the top of most rotations if maintained over the course of an entire campaign.
But with the surplus of pitching and most of the offseason spent with the unknown of how a new television deal would workout, the Rangers never seriously pursued Scherzer.
Now, that potential reunion seems even more in doubt as the Toronto Blue Jays have serious interest in the future MLB Hall of Famer according to SportsNet.
"One reason beyond the obvious that it’s a good idea for the Blue Jays to complete a deal with a slugger such as Anthony Santander or perhaps Pete Alonso: it would make the Blue Jays a more appealing destination for a pitcher like Max Scherzer, someone who’s drawing interest from the Blue Jays. As currently constructed, the Blue Jays might be a tougher sell for the future Hall of Famer," writes Ben Nicholson-Smith.
Scherzer has made it clear he wants to sign with a contender as he is fully in the twilight of his career. But as pointed out, the Blue Jays are in some turmoil as Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s future is up in the air and the inability for Toronto to actually convince any free agent of note to accept their money until they agreed to a contract with Anthony Santander on Monday.
Scherzer clearly still wants to play, and he will wait for the right opportunity.
Whether or not the Blue Jays are that opportunity remains to be seen.