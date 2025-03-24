Texas Rangers Offense Shows Elite Potential During Spring Training
With spring training wrapping up and the season starting next week, the Texas Rangers are getting excited to bounce back from a disappointing campaign in 2024.
Despite being the defending World Series champions last year, the Rangers were never able to get off the ground.
Injuries were a major storyline for the team, with both the starting rotation and lineup seemingly never being whole all season.
Due to the amount of talent on the team, it was a frustrating year, but Texas will be poised to bounce back in 2025.
This winter, the team did a nice job navigating a tough payroll situation while staying under the luxury tax threshold. While the bullpen may have taken a step back, they were able to improve their lineup and keep their starting rotation largely intact.
This spring, the Rangers have suffered some injuries to the starting rotation once again, but fortunately have a lot more depth going into the year.
However, what has really been impressive is the talented lineup. Texas has been one of the best offenses in the entire league in spring training, and that could be a sign of things to come.
Kennedi Landry of MLB.com recently spoke about the biggest takeaway from spring training for the Rangers being their offense returning to elite form.
“Whether it’s about guys -- Corey Seager, Josh Jung -- being healthy, new additions -- Joc Pederson, Jake Burger -- contributing or even somebody like Wyatt Langford taking the next step, the Texas offense has been electric all spring.”
The offense getting back on track is a very encouraging thing to see after last season. 2024 was certainly a year to forget with injuries dominating the conversation for Texas.
Unfortunately, despite having one of the best offenses on paper, the Rangers underperformed last year in that area.
However, despite having a lot of talent in the batting order, Texas made it a priority to improve the unit this winter.
The additions of Joc Pederson and Jake Burger should help improve what was already a very good lineup. Both Pederson and Burger will be able to provide some power that was lacking at times last season.
Furthermore, while the additions of the two sluggers were good, the Rangers still have plenty of high-end talent on the team, led by Corey Seager.
Assuming the batting order can stay healthy, this lineup has the potential to be one of the best in the entire league. Paired with a strong starting rotation, the Rangers will be a threat in the American League this season.