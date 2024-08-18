Texas Rangers Offense Wakes Late To Beat Minnesota Twins In Wild Finish
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers played another wild one on Sunday, and this time they came out victorious.
Adolis García scored on an error on Josh Jung's infield single in the 10th as the Rangers prevented a Minnesota Twins sweep with a 6-5 win at Globe Life Field.
For much of the afternoon, it was looking like another depressing afternoon for the Rangers. The Twins scored three in the first against Tyler Mahle and had a 4-0 lead through the first six innings.
Texas, however, came alive in the seventh, collecting five of their 12 hits, including doubles by Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, a two-run home run by Garcia, a go-ahead solo homer by Jung.
The Twins tied it on Carlos Santana's homer in the ninth against Rangers All-Star closer Kirby Yates, who blew his first save in 2024. He converted his first 21 save opportunities before Sunday.
The Rangers went down in order in the bottom of the ninth to set up the 10th-inning heroics.
With Garcia at second as the ghost runner, and one out, Jung pounded a grounder into the dirt to third baseman Jose Miranda, whose throw to first pulled Santana off the bag. Santana made the catch off the bag, but the ball came out of his glove when he tagged Jung. Meanwhile, Garcia was rounding third and raced home with the winning run as soon as the ball squirted out of Santana's glove.
"It's hard to have a tougher series than what we've had," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "They broke loose. The last thing you want to do is get swept four at home."
Three thoughts on Sunday's game:
1. Playing It Safe With Tyler Mahle
Tyler Mahle threw a season-low three innings (61 pitches) after allowing four runs on six hits. Manager Bruce Bochy said the club wanted to be careful with Mahle, who was making his third start back from May 2023 Tommy John surgery. He had gone five innings and 4 2/3 innings in his first two outings.
2. Kirby Yates Is Human
Rangers All-Star closer Kirby Yates Kirby Yates blew his first save of the season, snapping a string of 21 consecutive converted saves to begin the season. It's the second-longest season-opening streak of converted saves in Rangers history. Keone Kela converted his first 23 saves in 2018.
3. Up Next
The Rangers open a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Globe Life Field. The Rangers have yet to announce a starter. Right-hander Luis Ortiz (5-3, 3.41) will start for the Pirates.
