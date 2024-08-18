Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Offense Wakes Late To Beat Minnesota Twins In Wild Finish

The Texas Rangers scored five runs in the seventh to take the lead and then rallied in extra innings to snap a three-game losing streak.

Aug 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and designated hitter Josh Jung (6) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) and starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) and catcher Carson Kelly (18) and third baseman Josh Smith (8) celebrate after the Rangers defeat the Minnesota Twins in extra innings at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers played another wild one on Sunday, and this time they came out victorious.

Adolis García scored on an error on Josh Jung's infield single in the 10th as the Rangers prevented a Minnesota Twins sweep with a 6-5 win at Globe Life Field.

For much of the afternoon, it was looking like another depressing afternoon for the Rangers. The Twins scored three in the first against Tyler Mahle and had a 4-0 lead through the first six innings.

Texas, however, came alive in the seventh, collecting five of their 12 hits, including doubles by Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, a two-run home run by Garcia, a go-ahead solo homer by Jung.

The Twins tied it on Carlos Santana's homer in the ninth against Rangers All-Star closer Kirby Yates, who blew his first save in 2024. He converted his first 21 save opportunities before Sunday.

The Rangers went down in order in the bottom of the ninth to set up the 10th-inning heroics.

With Garcia at second as the ghost runner, and one out, Jung pounded a grounder into the dirt to third baseman Jose Miranda, whose throw to first pulled Santana off the bag. Santana made the catch off the bag, but the ball came out of his glove when he tagged Jung. Meanwhile, Garcia was rounding third and raced home with the winning run as soon as the ball squirted out of Santana's glove.

"It's hard to have a tougher series than what we've had," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "They broke loose. The last thing you want to do is get swept four at home."

Three thoughts on Sunday's game:

1. Playing It Safe With Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle went three innings after allowing four runs against the Twins on Sunday, his third start back from Tommy John.
Aug 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (51) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Mahle threw a season-low three innings (61 pitches) after allowing four runs on six hits. Manager Bruce Bochy said the club wanted to be careful with Mahle, who was making his third start back from May 2023 Tommy John surgery. He had gone five innings and 4 2/3 innings in his first two outings.

2. Kirby Yates Is Human

Kirby Yates blew his first save of the season after converting his first 21 opportunities.
Jul 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Kirby Yates (39) throws during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers All-Star closer Kirby Yates Kirby Yates blew his first save of the season, snapping a string of 21 consecutive converted saves to begin the season. It's the second-longest season-opening streak of converted saves in Rangers history. Keone Kela converted his first 23 saves in 2018.

3. Up Next

The Rangers host the Pirates for a three-game set beginning at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Globe Life Field.
May 24, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (right) runs from first base to third base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers open a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Globe Life Field. The Rangers have yet to announce a starter. Right-hander Luis Ortiz (5-3, 3.41) will start for the Pirates.

