Texas Rangers Officially Make Minor League Affiliate Change For 2025

The @Rangers will swap affiliates between the Carolina & Sally Leagues starting in 2025



The relocating @GoWoodDucks as the @Spartanburgers_ will now be the High A team in the South Atlantic League



The @HickoryCrawdads will fill the void in the Single A Carolina League https://t.co/GdmrjVLhFA pic.twitter.com/hjFU0nnB3l