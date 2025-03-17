Texas Rangers Have Shockingly Low Playoff Odds in Newest MLB Power Rankings
The Texas Rangers are a team that has a wide range of outcomes heading into the 2025 season.
When taking a look at their roster, it is easy to see why some people are so bullish on their outlook. Outside of not having an established closer with prior experience, there is no glaring hole on the team.
The lineup is loaded with established All-Star talents such as shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and right fielder Adolis Garcia.
New first baseman Jake Burger and designated hitter Joc Pederson add some thump to the order with their home run-hitting prowess. They will extend what was already a deep lineup that has high-upside players such as left fielder Wyatt Langford and center fielder Evan Carter ripe for breakouts.
On the mound, the team has two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom looking healthy. Nathan Eovaldi re-signed with the team in free agency, and their youngsters, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, have both been strong at times in the spring.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, games aren’t played on paper.
They take place on the field, where the team is already facing some hurdles.
Their starting pitching depth is going to be tested with Tyler Mahle, Jon Gray and Cody Bradford already dealing with ailments. That’s before even considering the workload for deGrom, who has made only nine starts in two years with Texas and hasn’t made more than 15 in a single season since 2019.
There likely isn’t a team in baseball that has as widespread potential as the Rangers.
The potential for them to return to the form in 2023 when they won the World Series, is present. But a repeat of 2024, when injuries and underwhelming performance plagued the team, is certainly possible as well.
That is a major reason why the team is ranked No. 10 by The Athletic (subscription required) in their preseason MLB power rankings with a shockingly low 40% chance of making the playoffs.
“The Rangers could win it all, or they could finish six games under .500. That’s what they did in the past two seasons, with the caveat that it’s a lot easier to do the latter than the former,” they wrote.
Their American League West rivals, the Seattle Mariners, are one spot behind them in the rankings but have a 92.4% chance of making the playoffs. The Houston Astros are No. 8 with a 58% chance.
Seven teams in the AL have a higher playoff percentage than Texas, which is surprising heading into the season.
A few things need to break in their favor to avoid another disappointment like the 2024 campaign .