Texas Rangers Outfielder Among Rookie of Year Favorites
The Texas Rangers figured they’d have two candidates for American League Rookie of the Year. Well, it’s down to one.
The recent bad news regarding Evan Carter, one of the standouts in the World Series run, stings. The outfielder was expected to play a major role for the Rangers, as well as contend for AL Rookie of the Year, but it probably lost for the rest of the season.
But another Texas rookie is making his mark. Wyatt Langford is among the favorites for AL Rookie of the Year, coming in at No. 5 in a poll from MLB.com.
It was a rough start for Langford after a tremendous Cactus League performance in the spring led to him being named to the Opening Day roster less than a year after he was drafted fourth overall out of the University of Florida. But he’s bounced back over the past several weeks -- entering play on June 3, he had a .565 OPS on the season, and since then, he’s posted a .777 OPS.- MLB.com
Langford has also had some big moments so far during his rookie campaign. On June 30, he hit for the cycle, becoming the first Rangers rookie to do so in 39 years. And on July 22, he doubled and scored the game-tying run in the a 4-3 win over the White Sox.
The 22-year-old outfielder/designated hitter has demonstrated just how exciting a player he can be, and if he finishes the season strong, he could certainly garner some Rookie of the Year votes.
The Rangers have had two players win Rookie of the Year: Mark Hargrove (1974) and Neftali Feliz (2010).
