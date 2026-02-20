Rangers Reveal Lineup for Spring Training Opener Against Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers will play their first game since September when they face the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

The spring training opener for both teams will be played at Billy Parker Stadium at their shared facility. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain time and 2:05 p.m. central time. There is no TV or radio for this game, though 105.3 The Fan will broadcast the second game of the spring slate on Saturday, when the Rangers go to Mesa, Ariz., to face the Chicago Cubs.

Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At Billy Parker Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: None

Record: This is the spring training opener for both teams.

Rangers Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Eovaldi went 11-3 with a 1.73 ERA in 22 games and 130 innings last season. He struck out 129 and walked 21 while finishing with a 0.854 WHIP. He missed more than two months with various injuries and had offseason sports hernia surgery.

Rangers Batting Order

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager . | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

1. CF Evan Carter

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Joc Pederson

4. 1B Jake Burger

5. 3B Josh Jung

6. 2B Josh Smith

7. C Kyle Higashioka

8. RF Alejandro Osuna

9. LF Michael Helman

Rangers Injuries

American League Future infielder Sebastian Walcott. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

SS Sebastian Walcott: Is out for spring training and is expected to have elbow surgery in the future. He will miss most of the 2026 season.

P Nabil Crismatt: The non-roster invitee suffered an elbow injury early in camp and has been ruled out for spring training.

Other Notes

Rangers LF Wyatt Langford and RF Brandon Nimmo are not expected to play early in spring training as they are on particular ramp-up plans. Langford is likely to play in the fourth game and Nimmo will not play until March.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule, Results

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bold: denotes home games; times CT/MT; SS – Split Squad games; game times subject to change.

Feb. 20: vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 21 at Chicago Cubs Mesa, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 22 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 23 at Los Angeles Angels, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

Feb. 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 25 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 26 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 26 at Athletics (SS), TBA

Feb. 27 at Chicago White Sox (SS), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

Feb. 28 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 1 at Seattle Mariners, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

March 2 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 4 vs. Brazil WBC, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 5 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 7 at San Francisco Giants (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 8 vs. Los Angeles Angels (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 9 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 10 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 12 vs. Athletics, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 13 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

March 14 vs. San Diego Padres (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 14 at Cincinnati Reds (ss), TBA

March 15 at Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/3:05 pm CT

March 16 vs. Chicago White Sox, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT

March 18 vs. Kansas City Royals, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT

March 19 at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 pm MT/8:10 pm CT

March 20 Rangers prospects vs. Royals prospects, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 20 vs. San Francisco Giants (ss), 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT

March 21 at Arizona Diamondbacks, TBA

March 23 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT

March 24 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)

Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ