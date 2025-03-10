Former Texas Rangers Top Prospect Impressing Bruce Bochy in Spring Training
Arguably the biggest x-factor for the Texas Rangers returning to form in 2025 and contending again is their pitching staff.
The starting rotation, specifically, looks to be loaded with talent but there are some question marks with the group. Health is paramount as they are relying on several players returning to the mix from injuries over the last few years.
Their ace, Jacob deGrom, has made only nine starts over two years with the franchise after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023. The team is set to have him on the schedule of a No. 5 starter to maximize his rest and limit the workload early on.
Tyler Mahle, who is performing well in spring training, made only three starts in 2024, the same amount as deGrom, and will be counted on to provide production in the middle of the rotation.
Arguably the pitcher with the most upside, Kumar Rocker, has battled several ailments in recent years.
Since throwing 122 innings in his final season collegiately with Vanderbilt in 2021, he has thrown only 110.1 innings. Unleashing him to the fullest extent in 2025 feels like an unreasonable expectation, as getting triple-digit innings out of him would be a success.
With so many question marks, the Rangers are fortunate that they have some legitimate depth in the rotation.
Along with those three, Nathan Eovaldi, Cody Bradford and Jon Gray are all in the mix for spots as well.
Eovaldi and Bradford seem like locks for the rotation, while there have been whispers of Jon Gray being moved to the bullpen to open up a spot.
If that were to happen, it likely means that former top prospect Jack Leiter has made a good enough impression to break camp with the Major League club.
Coming into spring training, that seemed to be a long shot, especially when taking into account how poorly his MLB debut went in 2024.
Leiter was hit hard in his first 35.2 innings at the highest level, surrendering 39 runs, 35 of which were earned, for a ghastly 8.83 ERA. He had a -1.6 WAR as he struggled to consistently throw strikes with a 4.3 BB/9.
When he was in the zone, opposing batters teed off on him. He surrendered seven home runs, an average exit velocity of 90.4 mph and a hard-hit rate of 45.0%.
But in camp, he has looked like a new pitcher, catching the attention of manager Bruce Bochy.
“Leiter is throwing well. His fastball is up to 98 mph and he has a two-seamer now and has come up with a great changeup too,” he said via Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
The former top prospect has been bringing the heat in camp, showing an impressive increase in velocity while adding to his repertoire.
Leiter’s hard work is certainly paying off, as the proof is in the pudding.
His production in three Cactus League outings has been magnificent, throwing 8.0 innings with six hits and one walk allowed, surrendering two earned runs with eight strikeouts.
He has put himself on the radar for a spot on the Opening Day roster and if he doesn’t make the cut, will likely be the first call-up when a need arises.