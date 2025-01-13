Texas Rangers Predicted To Sign All-Star Closer With Affordable Contract
The Texas Rangers have to feel decent heading into the 2025 campaign.
If they manage to stay healthy, they'll have an opportunity to be one of the better teams in Major League Baseball.
If health fails them again, though, they shouldn't expect to make the playoffs.
The same could be said for many teams around the league, but the fact of the matter is the Rangers have dealt with more injuries than other teams around baseball. This roster has a long list of injury history and is worrisome because of it.
But, if they stay healthy and play how everybody knows they can, this could be a World Series contending team if they make another move or two.
Reports have indicated Texas is looking to improve its bullpen, and there are still options for the front office to pursue. The reliever market hasn't gotten going yet for the most part, but it's started to heat up in recent days.
If the Rangers want someone, the time for them to make a deal is now.
Among the options they could pursue, Carlos Estevez is one of the first names that should come to mind.
Estevez already has a history of playing in the American League West and could be open-minded to returning to the division; one Texas has a good chance of winning.
His price shouldn't be anything the Rangers aren't willing to pay, but tax issues could arise.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted he'd land a $42 million deal over three years to pitch at Globe Life Field. That deal would come out to $14 million AAV. Texas is $12 million from the first tax threshold, making this a potential issue.
"The Rangers have put in a fair amount of work on a bullpen that was ransacked by free agency, but they have yet to add anything close to a sure thing at closer ... Targeting Estévez—who does have a 0.81 ERA in 11 career road appearances against the Rangers, for whatever that's worth—might be their best option."
If they plan to put the best roster on the field in 2025, going over that first tax threshold and paying penalties shouldn't be something that holds them back.
However, it doesn't seem like it's something the ownership and front office are willing to do, despite this prediction.