Texas Rangers Could Face Challenges Landing Top Free Agent Available Due to Tax Apron
The Texas Rangers are looking for ways to improve their bullpen, but there could be challenges in accomplishing that.
The Rangers bullpen has added pieces this winter, too, so it should be much better than it was a year ago. However, if it wants to be as strong as it needs to be to win a World Series, more has to be done.
The easiest way to accomplish that would be by re-signing Kirby Yates. He was one of the better relievers in Major League Baseball a campaign ago but remains on the market for whatever reason.
Clearly, there seems to be something keeping both sides from getting a deal done.
There are other options, and Texas will have to pursue them. However, according to Eno Sarris of The Athletic, the reason the Rangers might be limited in who they can sign is because they're about $12 million short of the first tax apron.
"Getting Robert Garcia and Shawn Armstrong was a start, but for a team that looks good in most places, this Rangers bullpen is a fright. Ranked 20th by the depth charts, it could use a topper. The team’s about $12 million short of the first tax apron, though, so that might limit them from Scott. Could Carlos Estévez be the guy for them? Along with Estévez, maybe they could try fireballing prospect Emiliano Teodo in the pen. He hasn’t been able to keep his walk rates down, but the stuff is nasty. This pen needs some more work."
That would instantly take a target like Tanner Scott off the board, who many consider the top available reliever on the free agency market.
Carlos Estevez might be looking for more than $12 million AAV and Texas likely won't know until Scott makes a decision. Reports have indicated he's holding up the free agency reliever market, impacting Estevez and others.
There are a few internal options the Rangers could give the ball to. However, that brings great risk, especially for a team with World Series aspirations.
In a perfect world, Texas would be willing to pay tax penalties and sign whoever they want. That might not be the best idea for a reliever, but if the Rangers believe Scott or someone else could put them over the top, they can make a lot more money along the way than saving a few million dollars now.
There's plenty to consider here, and decisions should be made soon. Texas has a glaring need in the back of its bullpen and needs to figure that out.