'We're In Good Shape': Rangers Prepared For Chaotic Post-Lockout Activity

While it's not yet clear how active the Texas Rangers will be once the lockout is over, GM Chris Young says the team is prepared for the chaos that will follow.

Somehow, we are inching closer to the return of Major League Baseball. Collective bargaining between MLB and the MLB Players Association has continuously lagged behind the pace of the calendar, so we can't confidently say exactly when we'll hear the first pop of the mitt or crack of the bat.

Maybe MLB's Monday deadline for a new CBA will force the two sides into an agreement. Maybe it won't. Either way, whether or not Opening Day takes place as scheduled on March 31, we'll see baseball in big league parks at some point. And thanks to the space-time continuum, that day is growing closer.

When MLB does return back to business as usual, the Texas Rangers will have many items to sort out. While they spent over half a billion dollars on free agents prior to the lockout, a lot of the offseason heavy lifting was put on hold the moment the owners unanimously locked out the players.

In addition to a truncated spring training, the Rangers will have much to accomplish once they're permitted to speak to or about Major League players once again. They'll have a long internal checklist, including settling contracts with their four arbitration-eligible players. Externally, the Rangers will be looking to make a few more additions before finalizing their 2022 roster. That could come in the form or free agent signings or trades.

"As a front office group and as a coaching staff, we’ve done a lot of planning," said Rangers general manager Chris Young this week. "There’s still a lot of unknowns. I think when the bell rings and it’s time to go, we’re in good shape."

As much as Young would have liked to talk about how active the Rangers might be once the lockout is over, he's not permitted to unveil any juicy quotes like the ones we heard last August when the club was forthright in their commitment to being "very active" in the free agent market. What he did say is the front office has come up with many contingency plans for the chaos that will ensue once the market reopens.

Regarding any external additions, there are several avenues the Rangers could explore. However, outfield and starting pitching will still likely top the list of priorities. And with Josh Jung now sidelined at least six months after undergoing shoulder surgery, maybe the Rangers entertain the idea of bringing in a veteran utility infielder. Perhaps a reunion with Brock Holt or Charlie Culberson?

However, the first call made by either Young or president of baseball operations Jon Daniels might go to Clayton Kershaw. Not only will they need to find out how the arm is feeling, but if the lure of pitching near his Dallas home is still an idea he would seriously consider.

If Kershaw goes back to Los Angeles, there are still plenty of starting pitchers left on the market. They can also reignite talks with the Cincinnati Reds about a possible trade for Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo or Tyler Mahle.

The Rangers would probably love a chance to meet with Seiya Suzuki's camp, though there will be plenty of suitors lining up to do the same. Though Suzuki has 21 days left to negotiate a contract once the lockout ends, he'll likely be forced to sign with a club much sooner.

If Suzuki lands elsewhere, the Rangers can explore many options in the outfield market. Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos and Michael Conforto headline those options, though the latter two would require the forfeiture of another draft pick (unless somehow the new CBA retroactively voids draft pick compensation, but that should not be expected).

While it wouldn't address an actual need on the roster, the Rangers will likely follow up with the Oakland Athletics about what it would take to acquire All-Star first baseman Matt Olson. The A's have all but announced a fire sale, and Olson is the No. 1 target for most suitors. The competition will be tough as the New York Yankees are thought to be serious aggressors for Olson. With a "growing belief" that Freddie Freeman will land somewhere outside of Atlanta, the Braves could become active in this endeavor as well.

The Rangers have enough trade capital to swing a deal for Olson. The question is: Will they be willing to part with the necessary pieces from the farm system to create arguably the best infield in baseball? No, they wouldn't have to part with prospects like Jack Leiter, Cole Winn or Jung, but they'd likely have to be open to trading a top-100 prospect like Justin Foscue or a pitcher like A.J. Alexy.

It's nearly impossible to predict the chaos that will ensue once the lockout is over. As Young said, this situation comes with a lot of unknowns and the club will have to be very fluid in their attack plan.

The first unknown that must be made known is when the lockout will finally come to an end so everyone can get back to work.

