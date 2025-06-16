Texas Rangers President Should Feel Pressure To Make Upgrades This Summer
It has been a bit of an up-and-down season so far for the Texas Rangers, but this is a franchise with a lot of talent that could still make some noise in the American League.
Coming into the year, expectations were high for the Rangers.
The 2024 campaign was a failure after winning the World Series in 2023, but injuries played a significant part in the struggles of the franchise last year.
This season, Texas has once again been hit hard with injuries. While the starting rotation has been able to overcome some of the injuries with veterans performing very well, the lineup hasn’t.
More News: Texas Rangers Could Find Next Star in Boston Red Sox Outfielder Fire Sale
Even though the batting order for the Rangers looks like it can be one of the best in baseball when healthy, they have had a lot of key players miss time and some others have just simply underperformed.
However, despite this, after 72 games, Texas is at .500 and there is reason to believe that they can still be a contender.
Is There Pressure on the Rangers Front Office?
Buster Olney of ESPN recently wrote about Rangers President of Baseball Operations Chris Young being under pressure this summer.
More News: Kumar Rocker, Pickle Juice Power Texas Rangers to Sweep of Chicago White Sox
“Last July, with the Rangers coming off their first championship in 2023, Young waited and waited for a turnaround that never came before the trade deadline, refusing to deal," Olney wrote. "This year's problems are a little different but still similar."
Even though there have been some bad moments for Texas so far this year, players getting healthy and the team being right in the mix in the AL should create optimism that they can make a run and be a contender in the league.
Within their division, both the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are also flawed teams with ineffective lineups at times.
More News: Texas Rangers Release Reliever Eyeing New Opportunity in Korea
For the Rangers, the talent is seemingly there, but being aggressive and not waiting around like last campaign would be wise.
The pressure should surely be on Young to get aggressive this summer with some talented prospects at his disposal.
While the lineup could use another bat or two, upgrading the bullpen felt like it was always going to be a need for the team after losing Kirby Yates to the Los Angeles Dodgers over the winter.
More News: Texas Rangers Move Tyler Mahle to Injured List to Promote Kumar Rocker
With the AL West wide open for the taking, the Rangers could be the team that takes off in the second half if they get healthy.
Even though the franchise won the World Series not too long ago, missing the playoffs for two straight campaigns after that would be a bad look for the Rangers and Young. With some clear needs to help the team, the president of the club should be aggressive this summer.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.