Texas Rangers Release Reliever Eyeing New Opportunity in Korea
The Texas Rangers have had quite a few roster changes in the past few weeks, between injury, recalls, and just general moves to shuffle things up.
They continued to do so on Sunday, as they have released one of their veteran relief arms so he can pursue an opportunity overseas.
According to a report from Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, reliever Gerson Garabito was released from the team and will now look to pursue an opportunity with a Korean club.
Garabito has made 21 MLB appearances, all with Texas. He made 18 in 2024 when he broke into the Majors and three this season. He had a 0-2 record with a 5.77 ERA with the Rangers that included 30 strikeouts and 13 walks in 34.1 innings.
He's probably best known by Rangers fans for his MLB debut against the Minnesota Twins on May 26 of last year. He made a spot start, throwing 3.2 innings of two-hit baseball. He made his last appearance for the Rangers on April 7 at the Chicago Cubs, where he pitched 3.1 innings and gave up six hits and four earned runs.
Since then he's been in the Rangers' minor league system. With the Triple-A Round Rock Express he went 0-7 with an 8.53 ERA in 10 games. He pitched 175 games in the minors, with is professional career starting in 2014.
Assuming he lands in the KBO, that should give him a chance for consistent reps that he wasn't getting with the Rangers, who have two starters on the injured list but don't appear to have room for Garabito right now.
