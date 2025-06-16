Texas Rangers Could Find Next Star in Boston Red Sox Outfielder Fire Sale
The Texas Rangers are in a weird spot where they feel like they could become either buyers or sellers at next month's trade deadline.
They have a great pitching staff, but are severely lacking on offense. They are also below .500 and need to decide how much they are willing to invest in at the deadline.
One thing they could end up considering is trading for a player that has more than just one year of control left and also looks ready to contribute to a winning team.
One franchise that the Rangers should be watching for that is the Boston Red Sox, who could be looking to move at least one of their star outfielders.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently made a prediction that the Red Sox will sell either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu at the deadline, both players would make for interesting additions for Texas.
Boston simply just has too many cooks in the kitchen, especially with Roman Anthony getting called up to fill in for Abreu recently.
When they are fully healthy again, someone is going to be on the outside looking in.
Most people will be more intrigued with the prospect of adding Duran, which makes sense. He was an MVP candidate a year ago and looked like one of the sport's most well-rounded talents.
The 28-year-old has taken a slight step back this season with a .271/.325/.428 slash line with five home runs and 14 stolen bases.
He hits well in Globe Life Field, though, and is under team control through 2028.
Bringing him in would essentially give the Rangers an outfield group that included Duran, Wyatt Langford, Adolis Garcia and Evan Carter for the foreseeable future. That would immediately become one of baseball's best groups.
Abreu is no slouch, though. He just doesn't have the same name power, given that he is a more recent breakout star.
The 25-year-old has slashed .245/.321/.471 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI. He has had a massive increase in power this season and has played great defense in right field.
He has a year more than Duran left in team control, so he would be the answer to replacing Garcia when he hits free agency.
Texas would be smart to inquire about either of these outfielders. Both address needs in the immediate for the rest of this year, but also find an affordable option for the next couple of seasons as well.
