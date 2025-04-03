Texas Rangers Prospects with Best Chances to Be Farm's Top Prospect in 2026
The Texas Rangers 2025 season is just a few days underway in the marathon that is 162 games. Overreactions are surfacing, injury lists are growing and the New York Yankees' torpedo bats are the talk of the league.
Players making headlines often have one thing in common: they were once highly regarded prospects discussed until they got their shot in the big leagues. A fun way to gauge the future is by predicting which players will be the top prospect in each organization heading into the 2026 season.
While some names will be familiar to those following their favorite team's farm system, others will be introduced as the season progresses. As most minor leagues are gearing up for the action, with the help of Baseball America, let’s take a look at the Rangers’ current situation and their big league needs.
2026 Number One Prospect chances, per Baseball America: SS Sebastian Walcott - 80% C Malcolm Moore - 5% RHP Emiliano Teodo - 5% RHP Winston Santos - 15% First-Round Pick 5%
Sebastian Walcott – Shortstop – Frisco Rough Riders (AA)
Walcott signed with the Texas Rangers as a 16-year-old in 2023. With Kumar Rocker likely to graduate from prospect status, Walcott is now the Rangers’ top prospect. His skill set is impressive, but the adjustments he has made to his swing are what most scouts find most noteworthy. Even at just 19 years old, Walcott does not seem far from the Major Leagues. The question of how long Corey Seager will remain at shortstop may hinge on Walcott’s readiness.
Malcolm Moore – Catcher – Hub City Spartanburgers (A+)
Moore was the 30th overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft and is currently ranked sixth in the Rangers’ organization. Known for his plus power, Moore is a polished catcher who is expected to make a quick jump to Double-A, where many young prospect pitchers have been stacked.
Emiliano Teodo – RHP – Round Rock Express (AAA)
Teodo would be more talked about if not for Rocker and Jack Leiter making the opening day starting staff. Although he wasn’t a high-priced signing, Teodo has risen to become the fourth-ranked prospect in the organization. His stock rose significantly when he switched to throwing a two-seamer that averages 98 mph and can reach 102 mph. The power slider and changeup accompany it, with pitch ratings of 70, 60, and 60. Teodo could be a back-of-the-rotation starter down the road, but by 2025, he could find himself in leverage innings down the stretch.
Winston Santos – RHP – Frisco Rough Riders (AA)
Santos, who signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2019, has faced setbacks in his career due to lost seasons. He is an intriguing prospect, ranked fifth in the organization, though he does not stand out in metrics or radar gun readings. Santos needs to continue improving his breaking pitches and command within the zone. Without throwing 98 mph, he cannot afford to miss over the plate. He will start again in Frisco, hoping to move to Round Rock by mid-season.
As previously mentioned, six of the top 30 pitching prospects will start at Double-A Frisco. In addition to Santos, seventh-ranked right-handed pitcher Alejandro Rosario and 13th-ranked left-handed pitcher Kohl Drake are players to watch throughout the season.
The double play combination of Walcott and 20th-ranked Cameron Cauley should also be exciting to follow. Much is expected of this Rough Riders team, as the Rangers have certainly invested talent into it.
Rangers fans should anticipate mid-month updates for the first installment of "Updates From the Farm." Throughout the season, the focus will be on players excelling and earning potential promotions, as well as those not initially listed.