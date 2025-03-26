Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospects Standout During Impressive Cactus League Play
As spring training comes to a close and the equipment trucks prepare to head back to Texas, it’s time to review the standout players from the Texas Rangers’ camp. While not all of them have impressive statistics in MLB games, their performances on the backfields showcase baseball at its purest.
This piece marks the beginning of what is hoped to be a season-long series of updates on the Rangers’ top prospects and their journey through the system.
Texas is one of the teams this spring that featured many of the top 30 prospects in Big League camp, competing for spots in the rotation or everyday lineup.
General manager Chris Young and manager Bruce Bochy have had their hands full sorting through the latest injury news, roster moves, latest outings and possible additions. One thing is for sure: Nathan Eovaldi will have the ball Thursday afternoon on Opening Day to face the Boston Red Sox in Arlington, Texas.
Both Jack Leiter (No. 8) and Kumar Rocker (No. 1) are expected to start in the original rotation. Leiter is scheduled to pitch Game 2, Friday night, against the Red Sox, while Rocker is set to start Monday at the Cincinnati Reds.
The battle for the starting rotation this spring garnered many headlines, so let’s touch on a few others in the top 30 who showed well.
Sebastian Walcott
Walcott, a 6-foot-4 shortstop, celebrated his number 19 birthday just days after being optioned to the minors on March 3. He got a taste of big-league camp, where he performed as if he had belonged the entire time. In nine at-bats, he collected four hits, including three doubles and a home run. He walked once and struck out only once, leaving big league camp with a 1.611 OPS.
Walcott has few shortcomings. He finished the 2024 season at Double-A Frisco as an 18-year-old, boasting plus power with exit velocities in the 90th percentile. He has a strong arm and is a plus runner, possessing the athletic ability to stay at shortstop, although his glovework could use improvement. He is expected to return to Double-A Frisco, but it's hard to predict what this young player is capable of.
Alejandro Osuna
Osuna deserves recognition for his impressive spring numbers. He is the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Rangers' organization and spent time split between Single-A Hub City and Double-A Frisco, where he posted a slash line of .292/.362/.507 with 18 home runs.
The left-handed hitter has power to all fields and is athletic enough to stick in center field. While he may not have a standout trait, Osuna continues to produce. At 5-foot-9, he likely has to prove he can play at a higher level. This spring, he recorded 42 at-bats, with a slash line of .424/.524/.697, along with two stolen bases while with the big club.
Emiliano Teodo
Teodo, ranked at No. 4 in the Texas organization, has been overshadowed by the attention given to Leiter and Rocker. However, he may possess a better mix than either of them.
This spring, he pitched 4.1 shutout innings, giving up just two hits. He collected two saves and a hold while walking only one and striking out six hitters. Teodo features a 70-rated sinker that tops at 102 mph, along with a 60-rated slider that exhibits both vertical and horizontal break and a 60-rated changeup that keeps hitters off balance.
Most impressive is that he holds both left-handed and right-handed hitters to a batting average under .200. He is expected to start the 2025 season at Triple-A Round Rock as a starter, but could log leverage innings out of the bullpen for the Rangers by mid-season if he remains healthy.