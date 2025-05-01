Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Pull Off Early Morning Trade for Pitching Depth with Phillies

The Texas Rangers pulled of an early morning trade with the Philadelphia Phillies in a swap of pitchers.

May 26, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Batting helmets before a game between Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers made an early morning trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday according to the team.

In the trade, the Rangers sent right-handed pitcher Daniel Robert to the Phillies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Enrique Segura. Robert, who is 30 years old, was designated for assignment on Monday before Texas was able to find a new home for him.

Robert was at Triple-A Round Rock where he posted a 1.54 ERA with two saves and 17 strikeouts this season. He has had a very respectable minor league career but given his age and the current bullpen situation is was evident he would have a hard time making the Major Leagues with the Rangers this season despite making all four of his Major League appearances with the team last year.

In exchange, Texas received 20-year-old Segura who was signed by the Phillies as an amateur free agent at the beginning of 2022. He has posted a 3.18 ERA over 17.0 innings pitched at Single-A Clearwater this season and has 44 appearences in the pros, 36 of which were starts.

In the short term, this is an excellent trade for Philadelphia who are currently experiencing a floundering bullpen. Robert has shown increased control and could be a stabilizing force for the Phillies.

In the long term, the Rangers have acquired a talented and young prospect who projects well as a starter. While having never made it above the Single-A level, Segura has shown plenty of upside on the mound during his short pro career.

