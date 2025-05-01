Texas Rangers Pull Off Early Morning Trade for Pitching Depth with Phillies
The Texas Rangers made an early morning trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday according to the team.
In the trade, the Rangers sent right-handed pitcher Daniel Robert to the Phillies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Enrique Segura. Robert, who is 30 years old, was designated for assignment on Monday before Texas was able to find a new home for him.
Robert was at Triple-A Round Rock where he posted a 1.54 ERA with two saves and 17 strikeouts this season. He has had a very respectable minor league career but given his age and the current bullpen situation is was evident he would have a hard time making the Major Leagues with the Rangers this season despite making all four of his Major League appearances with the team last year.
In exchange, Texas received 20-year-old Segura who was signed by the Phillies as an amateur free agent at the beginning of 2022. He has posted a 3.18 ERA over 17.0 innings pitched at Single-A Clearwater this season and has 44 appearences in the pros, 36 of which were starts.
In the short term, this is an excellent trade for Philadelphia who are currently experiencing a floundering bullpen. Robert has shown increased control and could be a stabilizing force for the Phillies.
In the long term, the Rangers have acquired a talented and young prospect who projects well as a starter. While having never made it above the Single-A level, Segura has shown plenty of upside on the mound during his short pro career.