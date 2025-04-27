Texas Rangers Receive Bonus Pool, Slot Budget for Upcoming MLB Draft
The Texas Rangers were hoping they wouldn’t be drafting this high again for quite some time, but here they are.
The Rangers have the No. 12 overall selection in July’s MLB draft, one year after having the final selection in 2024 after winning the World Series in 2023.
If there is any upside to missing the playoffs last year with a highly talented team, it’s that the Rangers can draft a high-upside first-round pick and have the money to pay him a quality bonus.
MLB.com reported the bonus pools for all 30 teams and the slot bonuses for each pick in the first 10 rounds of the draft. The pools are set aside for those selections.
The Rangers are set to receive $10.991 million in bonus money, as more than half of the league has bonus pools of $10 million or more.
The slot bonus for the Rangers’ No. 12 pick is $5.746 million. Last year’s first-round pick, catcher Malcolm Moore, was selected No. 30 overall and received a bonus of $3 million.
The Rangers selected No. 4 in the 2023 MLB draft and selected outfielder Wyatt Langford, who is now the Rangers’ everyday left fielder. He signed an $8 million bonus.
Texas could choose to pay above or below slot for the pick, which would impact their overall bonus pool.
Texas’ second-round pick, which is No. 52 overall, features a slot bonus of more than $1.8 million, giving the Rangers a chance to hand out seven-figure bonuses to two different players that could be future stars in the Majors.
Texas must be careful not to exceed the bonus pool, as that would lead to penalties on either future bonus pool money or even draft selections.
Per MLB rules, a club that spends under 5% over its pool pays a 75 percent tax on the overage. Between 5-10%, the price goes up to surrendering a first-round pick and paying a 75 percent tax on the overage.
For exceeding by 10-15%, a team can lose a first-round pick, a second-round pick and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
If a team goes over by 15%, they lose two first-round picks and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
Players picked in the final 10 rounds can be signed to a bonus of $150,000, which doesn’t come out of the pool as long as teams don’t exceed that amount.
Texas Rangers 2025 MLB Draft Pool Money
Bonus Pool: $10,991,300
Slots by Round
First Round
No. 12: $5,746,800
Second Round
No. 52: $1,846,700
Third Round
No. 84: $950,100
Fourth Round
No. 115: $661,100
Fifth Round
No. 146: $489,200
Sixth Round
No. 175: $374,100
Seventh Round
No. 205: $292,400
Eighth Round
No. 235: $233,400
Ninth Round
No. 265: $205,100
Tenth Round
No. 295: $192,400