Texas Rangers Re-Stock with Infield Prospect in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Texas Rangers missed the playoffs last year, but it came with one silver lining — the No. 12 overall selection in the 2025 MLB draft.
Texas isn’t draft as high as it did two years ago when it selected Wyatt Langford at No. 4 overall. The slugger is already playing in his second Major League season and is one of the game’s brightest young stars.
Last year’s pick, catcher Malcolm Moore, was taken at the end of the first round and is in the Rangers’ minor league system.
As for this year, the Rangers have plenty of talent in their farm system and could go many directions. One might be to add another talented pitcher. Texas’ first-round picks from 2021 and 2022, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, respectively, are with the Rangers now.
Another could be to restock an area of the infield that needs attention.
So, what will the Rangers do? Baseball America attempted to figure it out.
The site’s prospect analysts did their own mock draft earlier this week and made selections for the first 40 picks on behalf of those teams that had a pick.
The Rangers have just one pick and the site opted for shortstop Kayson Cunningham out of Johnson High School in San Antonio, Texas. The Rangers’ first-round pick in 2019, Josh Jung, is also from San Antonio.
It’s a curious selection. First, the Rangers have Corey Seager, a two-time World Series MVP, locked up in a long contract that doesn’t end until after the 2031 season. Additionally, some scouting sites recognize Sebastian Walcott, who is just 19 years old, as the organization’s No. 1 prospect and he also plays shortstop.
Well, a position change may be in order and that might help Cunningham. Baseball America projects him as a second baseman at the Major League level, and that’s currently Marcus Semien’s position.
Cunningham will need time to develop and if second base truly will be his MLB position, Semien’s deal ends after the 2028 season. Cunningham may be ready to take over the position by then.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
Some factors that impact the draft order include the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees receiving a 10-pick penalty on their first picks for exceeding the second surcharge threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax.