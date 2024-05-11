Texas Rangers Reportedly Sign Two More Relievers To Minor League Deals
The Texas Rangers signed two more relievers to minor-league deals as they kept signing depth in the wake of a multitude of pitching injuries.
The Rangers reportedly signed Chasen Shreve and Peter Solomon to deals, per The Dallas Morning News. Their signings came on the heels of the Rangers signing Kyle Barraclough earlier this week. He was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
The well-traveled Shreve is back with the organization after he signed a minor-league deal in February. After spring training broke, he was assigned to Round Rock and he went 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA in 10 relief appearances. He opted out of his deal to start the month and tested free agency.
The deal brings him back to the minors and, with the injuries in the bullpen, Shreve’s effectiveness with the Express may lead to a call-up.
He’s pitched in the Majors for the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds.
Solomon has pitched in 11 Major League games, spending time with the Houston Astros in 2022 and the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. He is 1-0 with a 6.59 ERA in those appearances. He hasn’t thrown in the minors since last season.
Barraclough has a 19-16 record in 291 career relief appearances with the Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels.
The Rangers have relievers Josh Sborz and Austin Pruitt on the 15-day injured list, along with starters Cody Bradford, Dane Dunning, Nathan Eovaldi and Max Scherzer. Relievers Brock Burke and Carson Coleman, along with starters Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom, are on the 60-day injured list.
You can find Matthew Postins on X @PostinsPostcard.
