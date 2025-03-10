Texas Rangers Rising Star Finds Success with New Pitch This Spring Training
The 2025 season is undoubtedly a crucial one for starting pitcher Jack Leiter.
The Texas Rangers could use another upper half of the rotation caliber arm given the uncertainty about the long-term health of Jacob deGrom and lack of dominance behind him and Nathan Eovaldi.
Leiter was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft to be that guy, but to this point in his professional career, he has not made good on the sky-high potential he flashed in his collegiate career at Vanderbilt.
But so far in the leadup to the 2025 season, the 24-year-old is showing more of the upside he's been seen as possessing for years and less of the disappointing results he's posted as a pro.
In three starts to this point in spring training, Leiter has posted a 2.25 ERA over eight innings pitched to go with eight strikeouts.
Scouts have taken note of both the success he has found and the adjustments that have brought it about, and much of it is powered by a new changeup that he's spent time crafting in preparation for the year.
This changeup has proven so eye-popping that it caught the attention of MLB.com's David Adler, who listed the offering among the 15 best new pitches that players throughout MLB have showcased this spring.
"The 24-year-old is looking for his big breakout this season, and right now he's throwing two new pitches: a sinker and kick-change," Adler wrote. "We'll focus on the changeup, the more interesting pitch. Leiter's new change is averaging 92 mph and 1,663 rpm with good vertical movement that should make it a nice 1-2 punch with his 98 mph rising fastball. A 92 mph changeup would have been one of the top five hardest in the Majors last season... and Leiter's always been a fireballer."
Leiter has struggled mightily in MLB so far to this point. His characteristic high-speed fastball has not been has fast as it typically is, and hitters have feasted on his pitches to the tune of an 8.83 ERA allowed over nine career appearances.
With the zip back on his fastball and a funky changeup to play off of it, look for Leiter to turn things around in 2025. Currently, the Florida native is competing for a spot in Texas' rotation, which will feature de Grom, Eovaldi, Tyler Mahle and Jon Gray, with Leiter, college teammate Kumar Rocker and Cody Bradford competing for the final spot.
The possibility of Gray moving to the bullpen on a full-time basis could result in another open spot as well.