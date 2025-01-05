Texas Rangers’ Rising Star Projected to Make First All-Star Appearance
After a disappointing 2024 campaign following their World Series win in 2023, the Texas Rangers are looking to bounce back in a big way this coming season.
The Rangers are certainly looking forward to getting back on the field in 2025. Last season, Texas had to deal with a plethora of injuries after winning the World Series.
One of the main issues for the Rangers in 2024 was the pitching staff. Currently, the unit could look much different and the hope is that Jacob deGrom is going to come back and be healthy for the entire campaign.
Ideally, strengthening the unit with some more depth in the rotation would be beneficial. Despite all signs pointing to deGrom being fully healthy to start the season, he hasn’t started more than 25 games since 2019 and is now 36 years old.
While there was a lot of disappointment, there were also bright spots. The lineup for the Rangers can be one of the best in the league, and they still have some young players who are improving.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about players who can make their first All-Star team in 2025. For the Rangers, he noted Wyatt Langford taking a big step forward and getting the All-Star nod.
“The 23-year-old has five-tool upside, and if his .784 OPS and 11 home runs after the All-Star break are any indication, he is still working toward reaching his ceiling as a potential perennial All-Star.”
There is a ton of potential for Langford in the Majors after a solid rookie campaign. The 23-year-old was selected with the fourth overall pick in the loaded 2023 MLB Draft. Like some of the other young players from that class, he is already shining in the Majors.
In 2024, Langford totaled a .253 batting average, 16 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases. At just 23 years old now, the future is extremely bright for the young slugger.
While he should be primed to take a step forward in his sophomore season, making the All-Star team at his age is an extremely hard thing to do and would require a great first half of the season, something Langford struggled with his rookie year.
For Langford, he shouldn’t be worrying too much about being an All-Star next season — he should be focused on improving.
Despite his age, the right-hander is proving that he can be a pivotal part of the franchise not only for 2025 but in the long term.
After a great rookie campaign, it will be exciting to see what Langford can accomplish in year two. If he continues to improve, an All-Star team might not be a far-fetched goal for the young outfielder.