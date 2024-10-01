Wyatt Langford Finishes Texas Rangers Rookie Season In Historic Fashion
ARLINGTON — Wyatt Langford added another piece of history to his rookie season.
The Texas Rangers outfielder became just the 11th MLB player all-time and the first in franchise history to earn the American League Player and Rookie of the Month for the same month after finishing white hot in September.
Langford is the first Rangers player to earn a Player of the Month award since Shin-Soo Choo in September 2015. Langford, who turns 23 in November, is the 14th Rangers to earn the Player of the Month award since it began in 1974, and 26th time overall. It's also the 14th time a Rangers player earned the Rookie of the Month since it began in 2001. Langford also earned the award in June and is the third Rangers player to earn multiple Rookie of the Month honors, joining Nomar Mazara in April and May 2016 and Josh Jung in April and May 2023. He's also the second Ranger to earn the award in September, joining Neftalí Feliz in 2010.
"What's impressed me the most with Wyatt is just his aptitude, his hunger, his work, and just his unwavering belief and commitment to being great," Rangers President of Baseball Operations Chris Young. "and we saw that over the course of the season. The month he had in September was just phenomenal."
Langford had a slash line of .300/.386/.610/.996 with an A.L.-best eight home runs in September. He ranked among A.L. hitters in slugging percentage (2nd), RBI (T5th), and doubles (T5th). His 25 runs were second the Majors behind the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, who had 27.
Langford, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the July 2023 MLB Draft, is the first Rangers player, rookie or otherwise, with 25 or more runs, eighth or more home runs, 20 or more RBI, and seven or more stolen bases in a month. He's the fourth MLB rookie since 1901 to collect those totals in a single month, along with Corbin Carroll (June 2023), Mike Trout in July 2012), and Nomar Garciaparra (Aug. 1997).
For the season, Langford finished with a slash line of .253/.325/.415/.740 with 16 home runs, 25 doubles, 74 RBI, and 19 stolen bases in 134 games. He is the second MLB player and the only rookie to produce a walk-off grand slam (Sept. 3 vs. New York Yankees), hit for the cycle (June 30 at Baltimore Orioles), and an inside-the-park home run (April 28 vs. Cincinnati Reds) in the same season, along with Brooklyn Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson in 1948.
MLB Players To Win Player and Rookie of the Month Simultaneously:
Year Player Month
2007 Ryan Braun (Brewers) July
2010 Buster Posey (Giants) July
2012 Mike Trout (Angels) July
2013 Yasiel Puig (Dodgers) June
2014 José Abreu (White Sox) April
2014 José Abreu (White Sox) July
2016 Gary Sánchez (Yankees) August
2017 Aaron Judge (Yankees) June
2017 Aaron Judge (Yankees) September
2019 Aristides Aquino (Reds) August
2024 Wyatt Langford (Rangers) September
