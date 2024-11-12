Another Reason To Hate Yankees! Colton Cowser Deserves AL Rookie Honor, But Texas Rangers' Wyatt Langford Snubbed
The three finalists for the American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award were announced Monday, and Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford isn't one of them.
Was Langford overlooked? Even snubbed? Maybe, but Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser, the clear frontrunner for the award, is one of the finalists, and he deserves the honor.
Langford, however, has an argument for at least being a finalist over two New York Yankees: right-handed pitcher Luis Gil and catcher Austin Wells.
Langford tied for third with a .253 batting average among qualified rookies, above both Cowser and Wells. He also had a better on-base percentage (.325), more RBI (74), doubles (25), and triples (4), and was second only to Cowser with 74 runs scored in 134 games.
Cowser played in 26 games in 2023 before hitting a rookie-best 24 homers and 123 OPS+ in 2024. Wells's inclusion seems to be an East Coast bias selection. Multiple players, especially Langford, had better numbers.
Langford, who earned the Rangers Rookie of the Year honor from local media, had 16 homers, including eight in September when he batted .300 and had a .996 OPS. He also tied for second with 19 stolen bases (in 22 attempts) among rookies.
Wells batted .229 with 55 RBI, 42 runs, 18 doubles, and 13 homers. In every single offensive category, Langford had better numbers than Wells. In fact, Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who led all AL rookies with 33 doubles, and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who led all AL rookies with a .265 batting average, had much better offensive numbers than Wells, regardless of his perceived prowess behind the plate.
Just another reason to hate the Yankees.
