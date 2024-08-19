Texas Rangers Roster Moves: Reliever Optioned After Stellar Outing
The Texas Rangers announced the following roster moves prior to Monday night’s series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field:
- Right-handed pitcher Grant Anderson recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.
- Right-handed pitcher Gerson Garabito optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
Anderson, 27, has gone 0-1 with a 7.54 ERA (19 ER/22.2 IP) in 18 relief appearances spanning five separate stints with Texas this season: April 7-17, April 24, May 10-June 11, July 4-7, August 10. His last Major League action came on August 10 at New York-AL, when he worked 3.2 innings in Game One of the Rangers’ doubleheader in The Bronx, for which he was appointed as Texas’ 27th player. He owns a 2-2 record and 6.02 ERA (39 ER/58.1 IP) in 44 career relief appearances spanning two seasons (2023-24) with Texas.
The right-hander has spent the balance of the campaign with Triple-A Round Rock, going 3-0 with a 2.96 ERA (8 ER/24.1 IP) in 23 relief outings, last appearing for the Express on Friday (W, 2.0 SHO IP, 0 H, BB, 2 SO, 28 pitches/13 strikes). He is 23-10 with a 3.75 ERA (110 ER/264.1 IP) in 179 career games/2 starts over 6 minor league seasons spent in the Texas (2019-24) and Seattle (2018) organizations. A Port Arthur, Tex. native, Anderson was originally acquired by the Rangers via trade from Seattle on April 2, 2019 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Connor Sadzeck.
Garabito, who turns 29 years old today, fired a career-high 4.0 scoreless innings out of the Texas bullpen in yesterday’s 6-5 win vs. Minnesota (0 H, BB, HBP, 3 SO, 46 pitches/31 strikes). It was just the second relief appearance of 4.0+ scoreless innings and zero hits allowed by any Major League pitcher this season, with the other done by former Ranger Yerry Rodríguez on May 14, 2024 vs. Cleveland (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R).
The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native is 0-1, 2.65 ERA (5 ER/17.0 IP) with 13 strikeouts/8 walks across 10 appearances/one start spanning three stints for Texas this season (May 26-June 7, July 21-24, July 29-Aug. 18), his first career Major League action. Garabito has spent the balance of the campaign in the minor leagues with Double-A Frisco and Round Rock, compiling a 1-4 record, 3.56 ERA (19 ER/48.0 IP), and 49 strikeouts/11 walks over 11 games/8 starts.
Following today’s transactions, the Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the club’s Major League roster, along with four players on the 60-day Injured List: Evan Carter, Carson Coleman, Jacob deGrom, Cole Winn.
