Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers will host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field, beginning on Monday.
It now feels like these Rangers are playing out the string when it comes to the rest of the season.
Texas (57-68) is now 11 games of the Houston Astros in the American League West. While the Rangers have lost seven of their last 10 games, the Astros (67-56) have won nine of their last 10 games and have not only distanced themselves from Texas, they’ve built a four-game lead on the Seattle Mariners.
The Rangers would have to put together an all-time winning streak to bridge the gap with the Astros. And, with the Rangers further back in the Wild Card race — 12.5 games back of the last spot — it would seem their title defense will end with the conclusion of the regular season.
Texas is coming off a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins, where it avoided a sweep with a 6-5, 10-inning win on Sunday. It was just the second win in the last seven games for the Rangers.
The Rangers have not listed their probable pitchers for either Monday’s or Wednesday’s games, the latter of which is an afternoon game. The Pirates (58-65) have not sent their probable pitcher for Wednesday, but it’s possible that rookie Paul Skenes could throw in that game.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Preview, How to Watch, Listen
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Monday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, FS1. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Luis L. Ortiz (5-3, 3.41)
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.50)
Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (10-7, 3.95)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBD
Pittsburgh Pirates: TBD
Remaining Series in August
Aug. 23-25: at Cleveland
Aug. 27-29: at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: vs. Oakland