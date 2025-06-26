Rangers Struggles Have Them 'Trending to the Sell Side' Ahead of Trade Deadline
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, there weren’t many people who would have predicted the Texas Rangers to be in the position they currently are.
At the midway point of the campaign, they entered play on June 26 with a 40-41 record.
Predicted by many to be the favorites in the American League West and return to being World Series contenders, they have fallen woefully short of expectations.
More News: Rangers Top Prospect Shines During MLB Pipeline Prospect Showcase
A big reason for that has been their lack of success offensively, which is one of the biggest surprises in baseball.
Their lineup is loaded with All-Star-level talent, but they haven’t consistently been able to generate runs.
Despite their ineptitude offensively, the team has been kept afloat by a pitching staff that has been dominant at times.
More News: Jacob Latz Emerges as Answer to Rangers Starting Pitching Pinch
Even with Jon Gray and Cody Bradford being on the injured list all season and Nathan Eovaldi, Tyler Mahle, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter all spending time sidelined as well, the team has gotten stellar production from its rotation.
Jacob deGrom looks like his Cy Young Award-winning self again now that he is healthy. Patrick Corbin was signed off the scrap heap and is providing stability by eating innings. Eovaldi has performed like an AL Cy Young contender as well and Mahle was excellent before his injured list stint.
More News: This Rangers Pitcher Earned 'Most Improved' in 2025 After Struggling Last Season
But it has not been enough to get the team over the .500 mark, which has led to the Rangers being listed in Tier 6 of the MLB trade deadline tiers over at The Athletic (subscription required): Trending to the sell side.
“We’ve spent three months waiting for the Braves and Rangers to make a run. Their rosters have plenty of talent, including remnants of recent championships, but it just hasn’t happened…Time is running out for a couple of preseason favorites to actually make a case for being buyers at the deadline,” they wrote.
It would certainly be a disappointment if Texas ended up being sellers in the coming weeks, but it could be exactly what the franchise needs to reset a little bit and get things back on track.
More News: Texas Rangers Can Feel Good About This One Thing Nearing Midway Point of Season
They opted not to sell last year, and it was the wrong decision, retaining several veterans who had some value on the trade market who eventually departed in free agency.
Chris Young cannot repeat that mistake.
If the playoffs look like a dream and not a reality, Mahle, Corbin and virtually the entire bullpen made up of pitchers on one-year deals need to be made available.
This could be their best shot at restocking a farm system that is lacking high-end talent outside of star shortstop prospect, Sebastian Walcott.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.