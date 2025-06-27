Elvis Andrus Set for Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
The Texas Rangers will celebrate the career of shortstop Elvis Andrus as he becomes the latest member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.
The pre-game ceremony is set for Globe Life Field on Saturday and will start at approximately 2:20 p.m. with the introduction of Hall of Famers and remarks will begin at 2:40 p.m. First pitch of the game is set for approximately 3:05 p.m.
Texas recently announced that 14 Rangers Hall of Famers are expected to attend, including former teammates Michael Young and Adrian Beltré.
Andrus was a key cog in the Rangers’ World Series teams in 2010 and 2011 and spent the first 12 of his 15 Major League seasons with Texas. He was originally signed by the Atlanta Braves as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2005. He joined the Rangers in 2007 as one of several players acquired by Texas in the Mark Teixeira trade.
By the end of his time in Texas he started more games than any player at one position in his career (1,628 at shortstop), was one of three players to appear in 12 straight seasons with the franchise and played in at least 145 games in 10 of his 12 campaigns with the Rangers.
When he broke in during the 2009 season he was eventually named Rangers rookie of the year and finished second in American League rookie of the year voting.
With Texas he slashed .274/.330/.372 with a .702 OPS. He hit 303 doubles, 48 triples, 76 home runs and 636 RBI. He also scored 893 runs and stole 305 bases.
He is the franchise’s all-time leader in stolen bases and in steals of home with seven. He was a constant threat on the basepaths and stole at least 20 bases in 10 different seasons.
In franchise history he ranks second in total games (1,652), at bats (6,366), triples (48), and sacrifice hits (100). He ranks third in runs (893) and hits (1,743). He also ranks fifth doubles (303), total bases (2,370) and multi-hit games (451).
He made two All-Star teams in 2010 and in 2012.
He played on five Rangers teams that reached the postseason and remains the club’s all-time leader in playoff games (42), at bats (173), hits (46), and stolen bases (9).
Andrus was traded to the Athletics after the 2020 season in a deal that yielded current starting catcher Jonah Heim. He played parts of the next three seasons with the Athletics and the Chicago White Sox. A minor-league contract with Arizona in 2024 did not yield a call-up to the Majors.
He had a .269/.325/.370/.695 batting line with 102 homers, 775 RBI, and 347 steals in 2,059 games over 15 seasons.
Andrus currently works with Rangers Sports Network as a pre-game and post-game analyst for selected home games this season.
