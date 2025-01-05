Texas Rangers Seen as Potential Trade Destination for Former World Series Hero
The Texas Rangers will bring back many of its veterans from the last couple of seasons and the roster look largely the same as it did when the team won the 2023 World Series.
The rotation is an area of strength for the Rangers as they have a plethora of arms and even some young pitchers waiting in the wings such as Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker. But could Texas look to bring back one of its former fan-favorites who helped the team bring home their first championship just two seasons ago in Jordan Montgomery?
According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Rangers are seen as a "longer shot" to bring back Montgomery via a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks but a potential fit none the less.
Montgomery is in a position to be traded for multiple reasons. The Diamondbacks pulled off the stunner of the season when they signed Corbin Burnes in free agency to a six-year, $210 million contract. He joins a rotation that already features the likes of Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen, Brandon Pfaadt and Montgomery himself.
Additionally, Arizona owner Ken Kendrick was oddly vocal about lamenting the signing of Montgomery following the 2024 MLB season. In a twist of events that seems largely comical at this juncture, Montgomery exercised his $22.5 million player option for 2025 after what was a down year for the starter.
All of this makes Montgomery very expendable to the Diamondbacks but after a season in which the starter compiled a 6.23 ERA with a 1.650 WHIP in 117.0 innings pitched, his value is at an all-time low.
That being said, Montgomery pitched well during his time in Texas and perhaps a reunion with the team he won a World Series with could reinvigorate his career and performance. Arizona would likely part with him for a minimal return and could even throw in some salary relief as well just to get the majority of his salary off the books.
The finances are the only real hurdle for the Rangers as they still have not locked down a local television deal. And while their is optimism for a new deal, Texas is likely to not play in the deep end of the pool this winter until the new media rights contract is sorted. Adding $22.5 million to payroll for Montgomery will likely be seen as too steep, especially as they made Nathan Eovaldi their primary re-signing this offseason.
Regardless, if Arizona can help with the finances, there is little reason as to why the Rangers wouldn't want Montgomery back in the mix as they gear up for another campaign filled with lofty goals.