Texas Rangers Seen As Suitor for All-Star Slugger in Free Agency Next Year
The Texas Rangers have been lauded for the work they have done with their roster this offseason.
They identified some areas of need early on and did an excellent job of addressing them. While there are still some parts of the roster that could use a little bit of help, such as the back of the bullpen, they have done enough work to put them in the driver’s seat in the American League West.
One of the things they did well was upgrade the home run potential in their lineup.
Power was an issue at times in 2024 but that should no longer be the case in 2025 with the changes that were made.
Jake Burger, who hit 29 home runs last season with the Miami Marlins and 34 the previous year with the Chicago White Sox and Marlins, will provide a boost in the power department over Nathaniel Lowe, who was traded to the Washington Nationals in exchange for relief pitcher Robert Garcia.
The team dipped into free agency a second time, coming away with outfielder/designated hitter Joc Pederson, who has hit 23 home runs in two out of his last three campaigns.
In his career, he has reached the 23-home run plateau on six occasions. He is an elite platoon player, as he absolutely mashes right-handed pitching.
Both will provide a boost to the lineup immediately, but could they have their eyes on another powerful All-Star for free agency following the 2025 season?
In a recent piece over at The Athletic, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden shared seven moves he would still like to see teams make ahead of Spring Training.
One of them was the Toronto Blue Jays committing long-term to corner infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. If they don’t do that now, they run the risk of losing him next winter, with the Rangers being listed among the suitors.
Guerrero disclosed last month that he turned down an extension from the Blue Jays worth $340 milllion, with the likelihood high that he could receive more in free agency.
“Big-market teams like the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox and Rangers could be looking at him next fall if he’s about to hit the open market, and the Blue Jays don’t want to get into a bidding war with them if they can prevent it,” he wrote.
Turning only 26 years old in March, Guerrero’s potential free agency would rival those of Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto over the last two offseasons.
Whether the Blue Jays retain him or he hits the open market, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he could be the third highest-paid player in MLB history when he puts pen to paper on his next contract.
Entering his age-27 season in the first year of the megadeal, all of the big market teams are going to be lining up to make an offer.
Even after acquiring Burger, who has yet to hit arbitration and won’t be a free agent until after the 2028 campaign, Texas should undoubtedly be in the running for Guerrero Jr. as Bowden suggests.