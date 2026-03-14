Rangers’ Andrew McCutchen Emerges as Ageless Wonder in Spring Training

It’s not fair to judge any player by what they do in spring training. But it’s not hard for the Texas Rangers to get excited about Andrew McCutchen.

Signed earlier this month to a minor league deal with little expectations, the 39-year-old former National League MVP has been brilliant so far in Surprise, Ariz., even though he cautioned just about everyone that he hadn’t seen much live pitching this offseason.

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Maybe live batiing practice in the offseason is overrated for McCutchen? It sure seems that way.

Andrew McCutchen’s Red-Hot Spring

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen. | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The former Pittsburgh Pirates star played in just his third spring training game on Friday against the Colorado Rockies and he went 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. He also drew two walks. It was his first game since Tuesday, the second of back-to-back games for McCutchen has he’s trying to ramp up fast to be an opening day option.

He’s been as productive as any team could ask for from a 39-year-old as he’s slashed .400/.500/.800. In each of his three games he has a double, an RBI and is averaging a walk. He’s only struck out once in six at-bats.

It’s still not clear if he’ll make the opening-day roster, but he’s making a good case. His value as a right-handed hitter, with good splits against left-handers, is as a DH counterbalance with left-handed DH Joc Pederson, who is expected to be the DH against right-handed pitchers.

But, to give Texas roster flexibility, McCutchen must show that he can play a corner outfield spot, too. He played little in the field in the last three seasons with the Pirates. Texas has three bench spots open, and one clearly appears to be outfielder Sam Haggerty’s to lose. If McCutchen can prove he’s capable of playing in the field when left fielder Wyatt Langford or right fielder Brandon Nimmo need a break. It enhances his case to make the team.

His career numbers include a slash of .271/.365/.457/.822 with 332 home runs and 1,152 RBI over 17 seasons. He’s a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger award winner, and the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 2013. He is MLB’s active leader in games played (2262) and at bats (8350), while ranking in the top five in runs (2nd, 1290), walks (2nd, 1183), and hits (3rd, 2266).

His last three seasons in Pittsburgh were serviceable, with a slash of .242/.345/.391 with 45 home runs and 150 RBI. The Rangers are hoping to squeeze on more good year out of McCutchen — assuming he shows them enough to make the team.