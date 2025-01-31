Texas Rangers Select Defensive Whiz Shortstop in Recent MLB Mock Draft
With the additions that the Texas Rangers made this offseason, they now have one of the deepest lineups in baseball, as they focused on adding some pop to the mix.
First baseman Nathaniel Lowe was traded to the Washington Nationals and will be replaced by Jake Burger, who was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Whatever drop off there is defensive and in on-base percentage will be made up for in raw power.
Another home run threat was added to the mix with the signing of free agent Joc Pederson, who mashes right-handed pitching.
With those two in the mix, the Rangers lineup looks to be set not only in 2025, but for a few years to come. There are several high-upside youngsters in the mix, such as outfielders Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter and third baseman Josh Jung.
Veterans such as shortstop Corey Seager, outfielder Adolis Garcia and second baseman Marcus Semien provide the team with a really solid floor to work with as well.
While things look set for the foreseeable future, front offices are always preparing for the future, trying to remain a few steps ahead so they are ready to make changes when the time comes.
With no clear-cut needs, it would enable them to target the best player available, regardless of position, during the 2025 MLB June Amateur Draft.
Which direction could that lead them?
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes they could end up selecting a shortstop of the future in the first round.
With the No. 12 overall pick in his recent mock draft, he has the Rangers landing defensive whiz Marek Houston of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
“He hit .326/.434/.516 with 25 extra-base hits in 54 games last season, and he followed that up with a .465 on-base percentage and more walks (26) than strikeouts (21) over 114 plate appearances in the Cape Cod League. His glove is good enough that even average offensive tools would make him an everyday shortstop.”
With an improving offensive game to match his glove work, his is quickly rising on team’s draft boards.
While teams are looking for as much upside when it comes to performance at the plate, defense still remains an important piece of the puzzle when building a winning team. There aren’t many at the collegiate or college level who do it like Houston, who is strong enough defensively warrant a selection this high even if his offense never matches that level.