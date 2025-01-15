Texas Rangers set Spring Training Dates for Pitchers, Catchers, Full Squad
The Texas Rangers have set their workout dates for 2025 spring training as they gear up for the start of the regular season in March.
Pitchers and catchers will report to the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 12.
Texas is hoping for a bounce-back season in manager Bruce Bochy’s third campaign with the team. After winning the franchise’s first World Series in 2023, the Rangers fell below .500 last season.
That will include veteran right-hander Jacob deGrom, who didn’t pitch until late last season after he had Tommy John surgery in 2023. Nathan Eovaldi will be there after re-signing with the Rangers on a three-year contract.
Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter will be with the Major League camp as 40-man roster members for the first time and will be fighting for spots in the rotation.
The bullpen is largely remade from a season ago. Last year’s closer, Kirby Yates, is still on the free agency market, even after he was named the team’s pitcher of the year after saving 33 games last season.
The Rangers have several new relievers, including Chris Martin and Robert Garcia, two pitchers that president of baseball operations Chris Young believes will be the early favorites to win the closer job.
Other new relievers include Shawn Armstrong, Jacob Webb and Hoby Milner.
Jonah Heim is back to catch, but he will have help from veteran Kyle Higashioka, who the Rangers anticipate working in tandem with the switch-hitting fourth-year veteran.
The rest of the position players will report on Feb. 17.
The vast majority of last year’s starting lineup returns, with the notable exception of first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who was traded in December for Garcia.
One other trade brought Miami’s Jake Burger to take Lowe’s place at first base. The right-handed hitter has solid splits against both left-handed and right-handed pitching.
Texas also signed outfielder Joc Pederson, a platoon outfielder who can also be a designated hitter and hits from the left side of the plate.
Texas plays its first spring training game against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium, where the two teams share the same home stadium.
The Rangers will play 33 spring training games throughout February and March before returning to Arlington for two exhibition games against the Royals on March 24-25.
Texas will open the regular season at home against Boston at 3:05 p.m. central on March 27, which starts a four-game series.