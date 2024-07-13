Texas Rangers Right-Handers Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle Rehabs Remain On Schedule
HOUSTON — Tyler Mahle will make his third rehab start at the Arizona Complex League on Monday.
The Texas Rangers right-hander, who is returning from May 2023 Tommy John surgery, is making his three-inning start in Arizona because both Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Frisco are off next week for the minor league All-Star break.
In his most recent start, Mahle struck out two and allowed one single in two innings with Double-A Frisco on July 9.
Jacob deGrom, who is returning from June 2023 Tommy John surgery, threw a 30-pitch bullpen in Anaheim earlier this week, and his rehab remains on schedule, Bochy said. The two-time Cy Young winner added a mix of changeups to his bullpen session for the first time and will add other offspeed pitches soon.
"He's throwing well. No hiccups, he's coming along really well," Bochy said. "He'll start spinning the ball here soon. [Facing hitters] is not too far away. He's really [progressed] even quicker than I thought."
deGrom, 36, is expected to return to the Rangers roster in late August. Mahle is on track to be available early next month.
Dane Dunning threw live batting practice on Wednesday in Anaheim and responded well, Bochy said.
Dunning has been on the injured list with right shoulder soreness since July 4. Bochy expects him to be available when he's eligible on July 19. Dunning is 4-7 with a 4.71 ERA in 15 games, including 12 starts. Dunning moved to the bullpen when three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer returned from the IL.
Scherzer is likely to start Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros, but Bochy declined to announce a starter before Friday's opener at Minute Maid Park. Since Thursday was an off day for the Rangers, Bochy can decide whether Scherzer starts on four days' rest or Jon Gray starts on five days' rest. Another option would be to have Scherzer start and Gray ready to come out of the bullpen if necessary.
