What Jake Burger Wants Texas Rangers Fans To Know About Him
Jake Burger was "super ecstatic" when he learned that he was traded to the Texas Rangers.
He's stoked about joining a lineup with established veteran stars such as Corey Seager and Marcus Semien and entering and organization hellbent on returning to the World Series.
"After I kind of had that excitedness [late Tuesday], my mind went to [the Rangers roster]," said Burger, who got the call he was traded just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. "It's our goal to get back [to the World Series], and I'm going to do everything in my power to get myself in the best possible position to be able to help win games and make a long push into the postseason."
The 28-year-old former 11th-overall pick hit 29 home runs in 137 games with the Miami Marlins in 2024. He had 34 homers in 141 games in 2023. The Rangers traded three minor league prospects to Miami to add Burger's power bat.
"It's awesome to get into a lineup that's really deep, one through nine," he said. "And it's going to be exciting for me just to be in such an awesome culture and clubhouse."
Arlington has played a central role in Burger's career in the past couple of years. He was in Arlington with the Chicago White Sox when he was traded to Miami on Aug. 1, 2023. Three days later he hit first first homer for the Marlins at Globe Life Field, a ninth-inning, two-run homer off Will Smith.
"I remember being on the phone there, and getting traded," he said. "So a lot of big moments in that stadium. And I'm excited to call it home."
The corner infielder is likely to see most of his time as the club's designated hitter. That's not a problem, he said.
"I don't mind it at all. I think it's definitely a specialized position that not many people are understanding of just because you're used to being able to flush an at-bat and get in the field, play defense, so you've got to find different routines. It's definitely specialized, but I don't mind at all."
Barring another trade, the Rangers have established starters in Josh Jung at third base and Nathaniel Lowe at first base. Burger is likely to give both of them some days off, depending on their health and productivity.
No matter where he is in the lineup, Burger wants fans to know he's coming to Arlington to win.
"I'm going to give him 110% every single day. For me, it's about playing the game the right way and playing the game as hard as I can, no matter what," Burger said. "That's what I pride myself in the most, going about my business right every single day, being a good human to the fans is of the utmost importance, as well, because without them, we wouldn't be in the roles we're in.
"I want to go out there and play as hard as I can, for anybody that is seeing me for the first time, you never know who's in the stands. That might be the only time they're watching you play. So you better leave a good impression of this guy plays hard, he plays the game the right way."
"I think this organization is one of the best in baseball, if not the best," he said. "I think [the front office and ownership] wants to do what they did a couple years ago. I think everybody's motivated to get back to where they where, where they belong and deserve to be."
