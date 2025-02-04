Texas Rangers Should Send One More Non Roster Invite to Former Reliever
The Texas Rangers are a puzzling squad heading into the 2025 season despite an active offseason meant to bolster their chances at a seemingly wide-open American League West.
The offense remains the clear strength of this team, especially with the additions of Joc Pederson and Jake Burger.
The rotation is a promising unit, on paper, though health remains a big question mark, specifically for Jacob deGrom who is entering his age-37 campaign, a number that is larger than the amount of starts he has made since 2021.
The bullpen has seen the most movement this winter with the additions of Chris Martin, Jacob Webb, Shawn Armstrong, Hoby Milner, and Jesse Chavez (a minor league deal, though projected to make the Major League roster) through free agency, and Robert Garcia through a trade with the Washington Nationals. Even with all of the additions, however, it still feels... incomplete?
The bullpen options combined for a grand total of six saves in 2024, and while saves are quickly becoming an antiquated stat much like batting average, you still need someone with experience closing out games.
Enter former Rangers reliever Will Smith.
Smith was a big part of the 2023 World Series team, despite a bloated ERA from two outings where he allowed two runs each. In his other three outings from that postseason, he allowed no runs, earned or otherwise, while only allowing two baserunners.
The veteran did struggle with the Kansas City Royals in 2024, but that is even better news for Texas because that means he will come at a massive discount.
Spotrac projects the veteran's market value at $2.6 million, but is far more likely that the Rangers could acquire Smith on a minor league deal and give him a non roster invite to spring training.
Six starting pitchers and six relievers (including Chavez) have received non roster invites from Texas to this point in the offseason, but giving Smith one more of those chances could pay off in spades for the team and the veteran.
As it stands, the bullpen looks to be one of the weakest units of any potential playoff contenders, and with the rotation's health being a huge question, depth in the bullpen needs to be a key aspect of their team moving forward.
Everyone saw what happened with the Detroit Tigers in 2024; it could be the same for the Rangers in 2025. But Will Smith needs to be a part of it.